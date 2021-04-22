Black Ops Cold War: How to Check Server Status

Season 3 just went live not too long ago in Black Ops Cold War, and players already had some issues with the online server of the game. That said, it’s only natural for the game having a couple of server hiccups as thousands of players, if not more, are trying to log into the game at the same time for experiencing the new season. Below we will take a look at how you can check if the game’s server is working and functioning as it should, or if there is something actually going on from Activision’s end.

How to check server status in Black Ops Cold War

To start things, what you need to do right away, is to visit Activision’s Online Services support page and take a look at the right side of your screen. You will be able to see a dropdown box, which includes every currently active server of their products. Click it and from all of the options, choose “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War”. Right after, every info needed will appear right in front of you, with the server status included.

If everything is acting as usual and the server is online as it should be, a green checkmark icon will be present with the message “Online” right below it. If by any chance the server is overloaded or there is any kind of issue from the company’s end, the text message should show accordingly everything needed.

All of the above should matter if the problem is from Black Ops Cold War’s side, so in case you are having connection issues and the server status of the game is actually online and going, then you may want to check your own internet or even device. Lastly, you may want to follow them in any of their social media, so you can take a look at any announcements they possibly made for the status of the game. More often than not, they do inform everyone through those platforms, so give those a try as well.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.