Black Ops Cold War: How to Play for Free This Week

To celebrate Season 3 launching in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, Activision and Treyarch are giving every player out there the chance to enjoy the Multiplayer and Outbreak modes of the game, for free this week. While the single player campaign of Cold War is not available for free, let’s face it, some people don’t even know there is one to begin with. Call of Duty was always all about its multiplayer superiority, and since we have free access to it this week, we couldn’t ask for more. Below you can see how you can access the game for free, until April 28.

How to play Black Ops Cold War for Free this week

Starting on April 23, 2021 at 10am PT to April 28, 2021 at 10am PT, everyone will be able to download the game and play for free. As mentioned above, you can only access its Multiplayer and Outbreak modes, but the download itself will require the base game too. Which means you are in for a hefty download size, if Black Ops Cold War is not already downloaded or physically installed in your drive. PC users for example, with the high resolution assets included, are looking at around 130GB total, with console users expecting equally large sizes.

With that said, in order to even start the download, all you have to do is to open the respective store of your platform, that being the Xbox, PlayStation or PC, and go to the game’s official page. From there, you should have a message that mentions “Play for Free”, or something of the likes. Press it, and the download would start right away. Of course having access to your Activision account is also a must, so make sure to have that ready as well. If you own a physical copy, just update the already existing file with the rest of the data needed and everything should be ready to go as well.

After the game is downloaded and installed properly, all you have left is to open it and enjoy your time with it. Like we said, the single player campaign is out of reach, but feel free to enjoy the multiplayer aspect or the Zombies mode for as much as you like, until the 28th. 16 regular multiplayer maps, 4 multi-team maps and 6 gun-fight maps are all included in this free week-long access, so almost all major content of the game is here, including every unlockable through the Multiplayer and Outbreak modes. After the free access time frame is over, you won’t be able to log into the game and you will need to buy it in order to continue. If you enjoyed the content of Black Ops Cold War within the free access period, we would highly suggest to do so since it’s currently one of the best multiplayer and FPS experiences you can have, among some other exceptional titles like Overwatch and Apex Legends.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. For more related content about the game, make sure to check our guides right here.