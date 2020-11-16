Black Ops Cold War – How To Unlock Create A Class

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the latest in Activision’s long running and popular series, with Treyarch taking things back a little more to their Black Ops roots with this year’s game. As always, the game has plenty of content for you to enjoy between campaign, zombies, and of course multiplayer. You will be pretty limited at the start when it comes to multiplayer, but thankfully that opens up a lot more once you get to create your own classes.

How To Unlock Create A Class

When you first start playing multiplayer for the first time in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, you will only have a few different classes to choose from as part of your loadout. This can definitely put you at a disadvantage early on compared to other players that have been playing a lot already.

As you play more, you will start to level up pretty quickly. You won’t get the ability to create a class immediately though, so keep playing a few matches. After you finally reach level four, you will officially unlock Create A Class in the game.

To access Create A Class, head back to the main multiplayer menu and move over to the Loadout tab by pressing R1 on PS5 or the corresponding button on other platforms. Once you get to this tab, you should be automatically on the Create A Class option right away. Click on this now and you will have access to five custom classes that you can create right from the start.

If you happen to be playing on a PlayStation platform, you’ll have access to two extra Create A Class slots as well that are listed as Bonus Custom 1 and Bonus Custom 2. This is one of the perks for playing on PlayStation, with them both being unlocked as soon as you gain access to Create A Class itself.