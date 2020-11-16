Black Ops Cold War Zombies – Field Upgrades Skill Guide

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War features an in-depth Zombies mode yet again, which is nothing new from Treyarch. You have skills at your disposal to use in this mode, which are split into different categories. One of those are known as Field Upgrades that you can use yourself continually after a recharging period depending on which one you have equipped. There are five of them available and each with three upgrades that you can unlock as well within Black Ops Cold War.
Field Upgrades Skill Guide
You have the following Field Upgrades to choose from in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, each with differeing uses. Two of them deal damage to enemies, one helps you stay hidden, one heals you and your allies, while the final one helps to boost you and your teammates when it comes to damaging the enemy.
- Frost Blast: Create a frigid blast of wind that deals frost damage and slows enemies caught inside of it. Slowed enemies take additional damage.
- I – Blast lasts 3 seconds longer continuing to slow enemies. (Costs 1 Aetherium Crystal)
- II – Increase maximum charges to 2. (Costs 2 Aetherium Crystals)
- II – Double the size and damage of the blast. (Costs 3 Aetherium Crystals)
- Energy Mine: Create a mine of pure energy that detonates on proximity of enemies, dealing explosive damage. (Unlocks at Level 35)
- I – Increase maximum charges to 2.(Costs 1 Aetherium Crystal)
- II – Double the size of the blast. (Costs 2 Aetherium Crystals)
- II – Mine detonates 2 times in rapid succession. (Costs 3 Aetherium Crystals)
- Aether Shroud: Phase into the Dark Aether for 5 seconds becoming hidden from enemy detection. (Unlocks at level 39)
- I – Activision instantly reloads ammo for your weapon. (Costs 1 Aetherium Crystal)
- II – Increase shroud duration to 8 seconds. (Costs 2 Aetherium Crystals)
- II – Activision instantly warps you forward a small distance. (Costs 3 Aetherium Crystals)
- Healing Aura: Summon beams of energy down on yourself and allies to instantly heal to full health. (Unlocks at level 45)
- I – You and allies gain a regenerative healing effect that lasts 10 seconds. (Costs 1 Aetherium Crystal)
- II – Beam knocks down normal enemies and stuns Special and Elite enemies. (Costs 2 Aetherium Crystals)
- II – Beam revives downed allies. (Costs 3 Aetherium Crystals)
- Ring of Fire: Create a ring of ethereal fire that boosts damage for you and allies. Normal enemies who enter gain a burning effect that deals fire damage. Lasts 15 seconds. (Unlocked at level 53)
- I – Double burn effect damage. (Costs 1 Aetherium Crystal)
- II – Ring blocks enemy projectiles. (Costs 2 Aetherium Crystals)
- II – While in the ring ammo is taken from your stock instead of the magazine. (Costs 3 Aetherium Crystals)