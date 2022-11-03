Blight Survival is a new contender in the horror co-op genre, and many gamers are already calling it a medieval-era Last of Us. Many gamers may not be aware of this co-op title, but do not worry. We will give you all the information you need about Bilght Survival.

Blight Survival: Release Date, Platforms, Trailer, and Everything We Know

According to the game’s description on the official Steam store page, Blight Survival is a 4-player co-op horror rogue-lite set in a chaotic no man’s land between two states in the middle of a war that does not seem to stop. Besides the gritty and captivating setting, Blight Survival will offer players a large selection of weapons and armor and a huge map filled with secrets and currency, all with the help of up to three players.

Right Now, Blight Survival does not have a release date. IGN’s trailer does not show anything regarding a release date, and neither the game’s Steam page nor Discord server.

Regarding platforms, according to the game’s Discord server. The developers will focus on the PC version of the game, although they have expressed some interest in expanding their reach to the next-gen console market.

According to the game’s Discord server, the developers are designing the combat system as a hybrid between Dark Souls and Mordhau. Something everyone can see when watching the latest gameplay reveal trailer.

The game will also feature customizable characters and weapons that will affect both the visuals and gameplay.

Even though the game’s Steam description only mentions co-op gameplay in the game’s Discord server, the developers hint at a potential invasion mode. Allowing players to engage in Player versus Player combat.

Right now, there is not a lot of information about the title, but this recent gameplay trailer has sparked gamers’ interest, and at the time of writing this article, the gameplay reveal trailer has almost one million views on IGN’s Youtube channel.

Blight Survival does not have a release date. For more information about the game, go to the official Blight Survival Twitter profile.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022