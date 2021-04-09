Borderlands 3: How to Get Diamond Keys

Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut edition is finally here, bringing a ton of new stuff, including the brand new and highly valuable Diamond Keys. If it wasn’t already obvious, these are better than Golden Keys of the past, so their importance is much higher as well. The question now is, how do you exactly get yourself some Diamond Keys? This and more will be answered right below.

How to get and how to use Diamond Keys in Borderlands 3

To start things, in order to even be able to get Diamond Keys inside the game, you need to own the Director’s Cut DLC pack. If you do have it, then a new progression system in the form of Vault Cards will be unlocked, enabling you to earn some Keys. Vault Cards are an indirect bonus system, where it stands below your XP bar and you can progress through it by doing certain tasks. Killing enemies, finishing quests, exploring, completing the all new daily and weekly tasks and so on.

As you level up each Vault Card, you unlock new goodies, which is self-explanatory. Legendary gear, cosmetics, you name it. One of these rewards, can be the fabled Diamond Key, which is then used to earn even greater rewards that the new DLC brought to Borderlands 3, by visiting the Diamond Vault and Armory.

The Diamond Armory is also a new area brought in Director’s Cut DLC, and you will find it on Sanctuary III, under the ship’s bridge. Just go down the ship’s control panel and jump to the level below. There should be a door in front of you, that when you pass through it you will get a message saying “Choose Wisely”.

Three walls will appear behind this, one with a Gun symbol, one with a Grenade and one with a Shield. Just approach the chest that will be lying in the middle of the room and use any Diamond Keys you have. This will open all three walls you have in front of you, and you will be presented with a lot of items for you to grab, from weapons to grenades and all that good stuff. You have 5 minutes to do so, which is more than plenty, and then the room will close and remain like that until you re-open it with another Diamond Key. Additionally, when they are closed, an extra item will pop up from the chest itself, as if it wasn’t enough you got all those items prior.

And with that, this is all you need to know about Diamond Keys and how to get them and use them in Borderlands 3. Director’s Cut has plenty of content to tackle, so keep enjoying the new DLC.

Borderlands 3 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.

- This article was updated on:April 9th, 2021