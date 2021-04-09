Borderlands 3: Maurice Black Market Location

Director’s Cut is here for Borderlands 3, and alongside it came a lot of new content and goodies, with Maurice Black Market being one. This is a brand new vendor that has been added with the update, and it lets you buy Legendary gear right away. You heard that right, you can purchase these awesome-looking items now, but, they come at a very high price as you would expect. A Legendary weapon should cost a legendary price after all. Let’s see below where you can actually find this vendor, in Borderlands 3.

Where to find Maurice Black Market in Borderlands 3

Until next Thursday, you can find Maurice Black Market vendor in Ambermine, on Eden-6. You need to find the elevator that normally sends you to the story boss area, and head ‘north-east-ish’ from there, at the top of the map. It is a bright red vendor, so you can hardly miss it. It stands on the porch of a wooden building, close to the one with the big ‘Eden-6’ sign.

We mentioned until next Thursday, because Maurice Black Market resets its inventory at that exact day each week, and it changes locations right after. The good thing on this, is that you don’t need to own the new DLC pack in order to get to this vendor, making it accessible to those who just own the baseline game.

Also, we mentioned how high the prices are for each item. I want to emphasize on this, since the prices do get REALLY high, from what it seems depending on your individual progress and there are no fixed price tags. Some amounts may seem kind of astronomical, but hey, you do get to buy a Legendary item right away and this features is aimed towards players who are already in the end-game content of Borderlands 3. Stay tuned for next week’s location of this greedy vendor.

Borderlands 3 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.