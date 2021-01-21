Update 1.21 has arrived for Borderlands 3, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update marks the beginning of three weeks of Arms Race mini-events, beginning with Clear Skies, which is now live alongside today’s update. Borderlands 3 players can expect more loot and more time to scavenge during the Clear Skies event as the Murdercane’s circle will close much more slowly. Here’s everything new with Borderlands 3 update 1.21.

Borderlands 3 Update 1.21 Patch Notes

Update Notes Addressed a potential progression blocker created when Xbox Series X|S users would log into a map before the host and interact with mission objectives in multiplayer Updated vehicle spawners to not activate while another player has started travel to another map Added Anointment support to the Linc Legendary pistol Adjusted the damage of thrown Tediore weapons Addressed a reported concern that the Action Skill End apply Terror Anointment was only applying one stack of Terror Updated the Siren’s Infusion and Forceful Expression skills to work with the Cryo element Updated the Siren’s Ascendant skill to work with Expedite Updated the Gunner’s Iron Cub to receive Action Skill Damage boosts from Class Mods Adjusted the Gunner’s skills Desperate Measures, Stroke the Embers, and Scorching RPMs to work with Iron Cub Addressed a reported concern that the Beastmaster’s Cmdl3t Class Mod was causing pets to behave strangely Adjusted the Operative’s Devil Raider skin’s appearance on head customizations Addressed a reported concern that the Hot Spring grenade mod would continue to heal players after the Area of Effect ended Players entering Arms Race will now start with a full-heal Skill points gained during Arm Race have been changed to update without the need for a Save/Quit Updated the mini-map to follow party member’s locations while in spectator mode Made a change to the timer bar in Arms Race to correctly show the amount of time remaining during the “Kill Heavyweight Harker” objective Mission weapons will no longer stay in a player’s inventory during Arms Race Addressed a reported concern that action skills would not properly unlock while in Arms Race when a level one character gained a level [Xbox Series X|S] Addressed a reported concern that a player’s controller could continue vibrating through a loading screen in some instances [Xbox Series X|S] Addressed a reported concern that the controller would vibrate while loading into a map if using Iron Cub

Hotfixes Activates the Clear Skies Arms Race Mini-Event until January 28 at 8:59 AM PT

Gear Adjustments Baby Maker Increased weapon damage and fire rate Sledge’s Shotgun Increased weapon damage Scorpio Increased weapon damage BearCat Increased weapon damage



Borderlands 3 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Borderlands site.