Borderlands 3 Update 1.23 Patch Notes

Added support for the new Raid Boss: Hemovorous the Invincible

Hemovorous has made her lair behind a previously sealed door on Pandora, and Director’s Cut is your chance to go toe-to-pincer with this monstrous enemy!

To take on Hemovorous, players will need to complete the main story campaign and own the Director’s Cut content. You will receive the raid mission from inside Claptrap’s closet on Sanctuary III. It will cost 500 Eridium for your group to open the door, giving you the opportunity for new loot if you succeed.

Added support for Ava’s Murder Mysteries

Ava is convinced she has a lead on some potentially supernatural slayings and has decided to document her findings in serialized podcast form. Consider yourself her gun-toting co-host as you investigate strange happenings on Pandora, Promethea, Eden-6, and Nekrotafeyo in search of answers (and loot) with the help of some familiar faces.

Added Behind-the-Scenes Content

A new menu option is available to Director’s Cut owners! Explore a gallery full of concept art, storyboards, lost maps, and footage from throughout the game’s development—including a very special animatic for Maya that wasn’t able to make it to Borderlands 3.

Added support for Vault Cards and their rewards, and implements the first Vault Card of three

Vault Cards are a new challenge-based progression system in Borderlands 3 that will unlock a bevy of themed cosmetics plus some supremely powerful gear that scales to your level.

The Vault Cards will have three Daily Challenges and one multi-tiered Weekly Challenge each.

The Daily Challenges will reset at 9:00 AM PT every day and the Weekly Challenges will reset at 9:00 AM PT every Thursday

NEW CONTENT FOR DESIGNER’S CUT & SEASON PASS 2:

Added four new pieces of gear to Arms Race for players with the Designer’s Cut

Added the Disciples of the Vault cosmetic packs for players with Season Pass 2

Each character-specific Disciples of the Vault pack includes a one-of-a-kind Vault Hunter Body and matching Head, which you can mix and match with any other customization options you have in your collection.

NEW BASE GAME CONTENT

Added support for the Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine

Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine is offering different top-tier Legendary loot that will be hiding in a new location each week (excluding DLC maps)

This vending machine will relocate at 9:00 AM PT every Thursday

Added support for Crazy Earl’s Reroll Machine

For 250 Eridium, you will be able to reroll an existing Anointment on any piece of gear—but beware: you can’t take it back once you’ve rerolled your Anointment!

This machine will be permanently located near Crazy Earl on Sanctuary III

Opened the Diamond Armory on Sanctuary III

Located under the Bridge on Sanctuary III, the Diamond Armory opens a whole room of loot

The room is activated with the use of a Diamond Key, which are rare rewards that can be obtained through Vault Cards!

GAMEPLAY

Updated the R.Y.N.A.H. to be able to roll with Anointments

Updated Broken Hearts Day weapons to be able to roll with Anointments

Updated Heavy damage Artifacts to properly increase Heavy weapon damage

Updated Action Skill Active Anointments so that switching to an ASA-Anointed weapon while the Action Skill is active benefits from the Anointment

Addressed a reported concern that all players would not hear the Eridian log in the medical bay after “The First Vault” mission

Updated DLC2, DLC3, and DLC4 to properly scale with the player’s level in True Vault Hunter Mode

Updated the Eridium Jars in Moxxi’s Heist of The Handsome Jackpot to appear correctly for all players

Renamed the Operative’s “Critical Mass” Class Mod to its proper name: Spy

“Critical Mass” is a new class mod in Director’s Cut; the name was switched along the way somewhere and this change corrects that!

Updated the HOT Spring Legendary grenade from the Designer’s Cut to show correct textures

Addressed a reported issue that was causing downed players to stay in FFYL after being revived in Arms Race

Addressed a reported issue that was causing skill points gained during Arms Race to not be granted properly

Added an indicator that a player is spectating in Arms Race after dying

Addressed noticeable hitching throughout the game when players were engaged in heavy battle

Updated timed events to grant current event rewards if the player played the previous year

Updated Captain Haunt to prevent him from staying invincible if his phylacteries (what a word) were destroyed too quickly. Players will not see this change until the Bloody Harvest returns!

Added hotfixes to the game permanently

Added Quick Change Stations to Takedown at the Maliwan Blacksite and Takedown at the Guardian Breach

VAULT HUNTER CHANGES

Updated Moze the Gunner’s Harmonious Havoc ability to award the proper amount of damage after entering FFYL

Updated Amara the Siren’s Phasegrasp skill to correctly activate when doing damage in situations where it cannot grab enemies (like bosses)

Updated the Siren’s Phaseflare Orb to activate properly when aiming at the ground, using an Action Skill, and switching weapons at the same time

Modified the Siren’s Remnant skill projectile to have its own damage source

Updated the Remnant skill to only allow gun and Action Skill damage to pass through in a Remnant Orb, to match the item card

Updated FL4K the Beastmaster’s Cmdl3t class mod to trigger on bullet, melee, and skill damage

Updated the Beastmaster’s ION Loader pet to follow moving enemies when using the Eye Laser Attack

Updated the Beastmaster’s “Bad Astra” skin in the Quick Change to use the correct icon

PLATFORM SPECIFIC CHANGES:

PC

Updated the friends list on Epic versions of Borderlands 3 to not display friends that do not exist

CONSOLES

Updated the edge detection for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Addressed a reported issue in split-screen that was causing some art and text to crossover into the bottom screen

Updated icons to display properly in the ECHOmap in split-screen

Updated the Operative’s “Double Barrel” skill to show the full effect in split-screen

PLAYSTATION

Addressed a reported issue that was causing the “Tales from the Eridian Slab” and “Master of All You Survey” trophies to sometimes not unlock on PlayStation 5. Players that have completed these requirements should have the trophy awarded next time they play Borderlands 3 after updating

Addressed a reported issue that was causing Guardian Rank to reset when transferring save data between PS4 and PS5

Added a screen to obscure SHiFT menus on PlayStation 5 when streaming

Addressed a reported issue that was causing some players to be unable to search for other players after starting matchmaking

Addressed various system errors that would sometimes display when PlayStation 4 players had Slow HDD on

Addressed a reported issue that was sometimes causing player character, level, and map location to not be shown in multiplayer

XBOX

Addressed a reported issue that was causing some Xbox users to be unable to join their friend’s game from an invite while the game was not open

Addressed a reported issue that was allowing some Xbox players to continue playing online without an active Xbox Gold subscription

Improved server consolidation on Xbox

ADDITIONAL HOTFIXES

Today’s hotfix changes will be live on all platforms by 12:00 PM PT. To apply hotfixes, wait at the main menu until you see a sign that reads, “Hotfixes Applied!” If you are experiencing any issues or want to provide feedback, please submit a ticket to support.2k.com.

Adjusted the world drop rate while players are using Mayhem levels

Borderlands 3 is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia.