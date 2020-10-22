Borderlands 3 – Zane The Professional Skill Tree Guide

Borderlands 3 Designer’s Cut DLC has given Zane a new piece of tech to demolish his enemies. The Professional Skill Tree provides Zane a shoulder mounted cannon capable of being fired on command, decimating whatever happens to be in its crosshairs.

The Professional Skill Tree sure lives up to its name by boosting Zane’s offensive capabilities, ensuring that his assassinations methods are the most effective. Don’t forget that this operative is capable of equipping two Action Skills at the expense of being able to throw grenades. That means the MNTIS Shoulder Cannon can be accompanied by the Digi-Clone, SNTNL, or Barrier Action Skills.

Here’s what our assassin is adding to his lethal skillset.

The Professional Skill Tree