Borderlands 3 – Zane The Professional Skill Tree Guide

Borderlands 3 Designer’s Cut DLC has given Zane a new piece of tech to demolish his enemies. The Professional Skill Tree provides Zane a shoulder mounted cannon capable of being fired on command, decimating whatever happens to be in its crosshairs.
The Professional Skill Tree sure lives up to its name by boosting Zane’s offensive capabilities, ensuring that his assassinations methods are the most effective. Don’t forget that this operative is capable of equipping two Action Skills at the expense of being able to throw grenades. That means the MNTIS Shoulder Cannon can be accompanied by the Digi-Clone, SNTNL, or Barrier Action Skills.
Here’s what our assassin is adding to his lethal skillset.
The Professional Skill Tree
|Skill
|Type
|Ranks Available
|Prerequisite
|Description
|MNTIS Shoulder Cannon
|Action Skill
|1
|None
|Zane equips a Shoulder Mounted Cannon. Pressing the Action Skill or Throw Grenade buttons causes Zane to fire his cannon at his crosshairs and consume one charge.
|Colder Shoulder
|Action Skill Augment
|1
|5 Skill Points
|Converts Zane’s MNTIS Shoulder Cannon damage to Cryo Damage but deals reduced damage. Additionally, Zane gains Increased Cryo Freeze Rate.
|Wetwork
|Action Skill Augment
|1
|10 Skill Points
|Whenever Zane kills an enemy with his Shoulder Cannon, that enemy explodes into an Elemental Puddle.
|Brain Drain
|Action Skill Augment
|1
|10 Skill Points
|Whenever Zane kills an enemy with a Critical Hit from his Shoulder Cannon, two charges are instantly returned.
|No Way Out
|Action Skill Augment
|1
|15 Skill Points
|Whenever Zane damages an enemy with his Shoulder Cannon, that enemy is pulled to him and takes Increased Damage for a short time. Additionally, Zane’s MNTIS Shoulder Cannon cooldown time is increased.
|Proliferation
|Action Skill Augment
|1
|20 Skill Points
|Zane’s MNTIS Shoulder Cannon gains Additional Charges and deals Increased Damage based on the number of charges remaining.
|Man Of Focus
|Passive Ability
|5
|MNTIS Shoulder Cannon Action Skill
|Activating an Action Skill grants Zane increased Accuracy and Handling for a short time. This effect stacks.
|Renegade
|Passive Ability
|3
|MNTIS Shoulder Cannon Action Skill
|After scoring a Critical Hit, Zane Regenerates Health for a short time.
|Deja Vu
|Passive Ability
|5
|MNTIS Shoulder Cannon Action Skill
|Whenever Zane kills an enemy with a Critical Hit, there is a chance for 1 ammo to be added to his magazine.
|Headsman’s Hand
|Passive Ability
|5
|5 Skill Points
|Kill Skill. Zane gains increased Critical Hit Damage. This effect stacks twice.
|Tunnel Vision
|Passive Ability
|3
|5 Skill Points
|While moving, Zane gains increased Accuracy and Handling. The quicker Zane moves, the greater the bonus.
|Commitment
|Passive Ability
|5
|5 Skill Points
|Kill Skill. Zane gains increased Gun Damage and Action Skill Cooldown Rate.
|Fugitive
|Passive Ability
|1
|10 Skill Points
|Zane can sprint and shoot at the same time.
|Domino Effect
|Passive Ability
|5
|15 Skill Points
|Whenever Zane scores a Critical Hit, he gains increased Fire Rate and Reload Speed for a short time. If he scores a Critical Hit with his Action Skill, he doubles this effect.
|The Art Of War
|Passive Ability
|5
|15 Skill Points
|After activating an Action Skill or Action Skill Ability, Zane’s next shot fired from his weapon deals Increased Damage. This effect stacks.
|Sheer Will
|Passive Ability
|3
|20 Skill Points
|Zane gains increased Action Skill Cooldown Rate. Scoring a Critical Hit increases this effect. This effect stacks.
|Eraser
|Passive Ability
|3
|20 Skill Points
|Zane’s Critical Hits pierce through enemies for all weapons, dealing Increased Damage for every enemy pierced.
|Our Man Flynt
|Passive Ability
|1
|25 Skill Points
|While aiming down sights, Zane’s weapons deal Bonus Damage and automatically apply their Status Effect when he scores a Critical Hit.