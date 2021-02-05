Borderlands: Game of the Year – Promo Code For 5 Golden Keys

Borderlands Twitter team was kind enough to share a promo code just now, which includes 5 free Golden Keys for Borderlands: Game of the Year edition. The code is available for all platforms and expires on February 22, so make sure to use it before that time frame. You can redeem this promo code, or any other at all, at their official website, Borderlands.com.

Here is the code: C3KT3-T9FBC-KTR3Z-33BT3-JKCTF

In order to actually claim it, you need to log in to your SHiFT account first, again from their website for easy access. Then, type the specific code in the blank space and make sure to choose the platform you wish to register the Keys for. By doing so, this process is complete, but please note that in order to actually get your hands on the Keys, you need to also claim them from your mail, as they are not transferred automatically to your inventory.

**If by any chance you don’t have a SHiFT account, then simply click on the corresponding tab from the official website, choose to sign up and follow the instructions provided, until your account is ready. Then, follow everything we mentioned above.

For any that don’t know, Golden Keys can be used to Golden Chests in order to drop some awesome, high-end loot. The rarity of the items will be Uncommon and above, so it’s a perfect way to grab a good weapon or two, if you are in need. The Chest is sealed again right after you open it, so you can use Keys again in the future.