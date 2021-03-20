Bravely Default 2 Beastmaster Job Weapon – How to Earn the Ringmaster’s Spear

The Bravely Default 2 Beastmaster Job weapon – The Ringmaster’s Spear – will allow you to use all the Beastmaster’s passive abilities without manually equipping them, providing you new and exciting ways to break the game. It’ll take some work and a whole lot of grinding to grab it, however, and you’ll need to reach Chapter 6 before you can even consider laying your hand on this untamed staff.

How to earn the Bravely Default 2 Beastmaster Job weapon – The Ringmaster’s Spear

The Beastmaster Job weapon in Bravely Default 2 – the Ringmaster’s Spear – is a drop within the Halls of Tribulation II trial, which you can locate alongside the other trial gates in our guide here. You have to beat Orpheus (Bard), Anihal (Beastmaster), Bernard (Thief), and Shirley (Gambler) in a tense battle for a chance to grab the the Ringmaster’s Spear.

This is a tricky battle. Each boss will have access to their full compliment of abilities, and they will actively assist one another, making the fight a genuine challenge no matter the difficulty. Realistically, you’ll want to be level 70 or higher with most Jobs leveled to 8 or more to stand a chance. The Hall of Tribulation II trial is accessible immediately after entering Chapter 6, but you may have to grind for a few hours to reach those plateaus.

The Ringmaster’s Spear has a chance to drop at the end of the fight, and is considered a normal drop. The Giant JP Orbs are rare drops in this battle, so if you have the Gambler passive ability Rare Talent equipped you may want to disable it better your odds for the Beastmaster Job weapon.

The Ringmaster’s Spear may be the Beastmaster Job weapon in Bravely Default 2, but you don’t have to be a Beastmaster to use it. No matter what Jobs you are currently running, any character that has this Job weapons equipped will automatically equip all of the Beastmaster’s passive abilities. Like other Job weapons, the Ringmaster’s Spear allows you to truly break Bravely Default 2 in creative new ways. Be sure to check out our Beastmaster Job guide to learn more about each of the passives on offer.

Bravely Default 2 is available now on the Nintendo Switch.

