Bravely Default 2 – How to Change Difficulty

The long awaited sequel, Bravely Default 2, is right upon us alongside its great retro-RPG goodness. Like its predecessors, this new entry in the franchise brings back the controversial turn-based system, with enough modern flair to make it approachable even to new generations.

Another feature that is highlighted right from the get go, is the option to change the game’s difficulty. Right when you start the game, you have three choices:

Casual

Normal

Hard

Depending on what you choose, you will be able to tackle the Bravely Default 2’s world accordingly. As you would imagine, Casual is for those that want to breeze through the game to enjoy its story, Normal is the default option with balanced fights and Hard is for those that want a real challenge, and are most likely veterans of JRPGs in general.

Any of the above being the case, the game makes clear to you one thing. At any point during your game session, you can freely change your chosen difficulty. You can easily go to your in-game Settings, scroll all the way down and there you have your difficulty settings. Scroll right or left to change it to whatever you want, and you are good to go. Make sure to click ‘Y’ to apply any changes.

While Bravely Default 2 is for the most part quite manageable in regards to its fights, there are certain occasions that the difficulty level ramps up without notice, which is a recurring trend from the older entries of this IP. Especially in Boss fights. Therefore, there isn’t any wrong in changing the settings if you find a specific battle harder than you are able to handle. It is not a competition with anybody else, so no need to feel bad for doing so.

Bravely Default 2 is set to release on February 26, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.