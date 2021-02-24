Bravely Default 2 – How to Get More JP From Battles

Bravely Default 2 is a great homage to old-school RPGs, bringing back to relevance turn-based battles and a magnificent Job system. Some say that this specific battle system is rather outdated, making fights feel way slower than they should be.

While this is true for some titles, Bravely Default 2 tweaks the formula quite a bit and brings it to a point where each encounter is fast and enjoyable. With the simple press of a button, you can speed up battles up to x4 the normal speed, and by utilizing the Brave system, you can clear waves of enemies in literal seconds. This way, farming and grinding for levels and Job Points doesn’t hinder your game experience and enjoyment, at all. With that said, let us take a look ao how you can increase the speed of accumulated JP, even further.

How to get more JP from battles.

What we are going to see here now, is something that is present in the Final DEMO as well. The way to increase your JP gain in battles, at least one of the ways that is the most accessible without any items, is by equipping a certain passive Ability to your characters.

That Ability is called ‘JP UP’ and can be learned through the Freelancer tree, at level 9. What this does, is that it multiplies the JP gained from any battle by x1.2 and it costs 1 slot. You may think at first that this is not an actual big amount, but rest assured it does a world of difference, especially when farming a lot of high level enemies. Combining it with other accessories and factors that you will find in your journey, your JP acquisition will improve considerably. Make sure to level up your Freelancer Job, as it does have quite a few skills with great utility for your journey.

Bravely Default 2 is set to release on February 26, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.