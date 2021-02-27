Bravely Default 2: How to Get Roc Tail Feathers

JRPG’s are known for having tons of side quests to complete, alongside your main story of course, and Bravely Default 2 is no different. More and more optional tasks are unlocked as you progress, with some being rather simple that need you to find a specific person and talk with them. Others though, tend to be a little more tricky to complete. Such is the case with ‘Belle of the Ball’, one of the early optional quests you find in the game.

How to get Roc Tail Feathers

The above mentioned quest, has a simple requirement. Find 3 Roc Tail Feathers. While this is not something complicated, other than a vague information from the Quest giver and a quest pinpoint arrow, there is no other indication of knowing which monster drops them. And if you haven’t paid attention to monster names until now, you may have missed this one.

You are looking for the monster Roc, which is… a Roc? Flying creatures with a Thunder weakness. These are located to the very last ‘dungeon’ of the Prologue part, at the far right of the starting map and Halcyonia. To be honest, it’s not even a dungeon as it is simply the area you need to cross in order to reach Savalon, the next city you are visiting.

Rocs can be found scattered in there, and they look like the two creatures on the left, of the picture above. Simply approach them, defeat them and wait to see if you got some of their feathers. These quest items are not a guaranteed drop, so make sure to farm them for a bit if you are not lucky with the first ones. Also, Rocs can be part of the other packs of monsters that can chase you in the Vale of Sighs, the area these are located to, so interact with any monster in that place. If there isn’t any Roc in that wave, simply escape the fight and search for another. My personal tip would be to start from the end of that dungeon, and run all the way to the beginning. This way, you will have unlocked the portal that let’s you instantly travel back to an entrance.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.