Bravely Default 2 – How to Keep the Original Outfits in Battle

Bravely Default 2 brought us some amazing character designs with exceptional taste in clothing. While the actual character models are not tailored for everyone’s taste out there, since some find the specific art style a little odd, no one can deny how good-looking their gear and equipment is. While Seth and the company change outfits depending on the Job they have currently as their main one, there is a way to keep their default look in battles, regardless their Job. Let’s find out how.

How to keep the original outfits in battle

If you fancy seeing Seth with his casual clothes, or Adelle with her awesome assassin-like vestments, we got you covered. The process is really simple, so start by going at the in-game Settings. Click on Options, then scroll down and choose Settings. From there, scroll all the way down, until you find a line saying “Job-Specific Outfits”. Set that to ‘Off’, and you are done. Each time you now jump into battle, your whole party will have their default outfit selected, instead of their job’s signature clothing. Make sure to click ‘Y’ to apply your new settings.

This is a really nice touch, especially for those that really want to admire each character’s official design, without hindering their appearance. It is nice seeing each member of the party looking differently depending on the chosen Job, but having their original costume really shapes up their in-game persona. If you are such a person, go ahead and change that setting so you can enjoy the group’s base outfits.

Bravely Default 2 is set to release on February 26, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.