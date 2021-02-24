Bravely Default 2 – How to Open the Minimap

As with any other JRPG out there, Bravely Default 2 does a great job providing us with a beautiful looking Overworld packed with Towns, Dungeons and mysteries to unfold over the course of our journey. There are also secrets to find, like hidden chests and areas to explore alike, with many of them being quite hidden from the naked eye. This is where our awesome little friend, the Minimap, comes out being really helpful with.

By default, while the player is in the overworld, there isn’t any visual representation as to where exactly you are. You can of course go through the main menu to the full map of the actual world, but there is a way faster solution if you are exploring smaller areas. By simply clicking the ‘R3’ Button, the Minimap will appear on the bottom right of your screen. This will let you see the full location you are in and its nearest nooks and crannies. Not only that, but any chests or points of interest will also be highlighted in there, making it really easy to navigate.

Additionally, you can actually click once more the ‘R3’ Button, and the map will enlarge even further, filling up your whole screen quite a bit while you are still able to traverse through the area. I’m personally using this enlarged map WAY more than the default Minimap, since it includes a significant portion of the place I am at that moment. Makes going around from place to place so much easier, that it almost compensates for the mediocre camera function of the game. Make sure to take advantage of it as much as possible.

Bravely Default 2 is set to release on February 26, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.