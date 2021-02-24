Bravely Default 2 – How to Save Manually Fast

Bravely Default 2 is a pure JRPG, all the way to the ground. All of the regular goodies you are bound to find in one, are here. Turn based battles – check, lots of unique characters with different abilities – check, tons of dialog – check, a huge overworld – check, manual saves to certain key points? Absolutely check. While the last point used to be kind of a default feature of any RPG out there, with the introduction of auto-saves as technology became better, we often find ourselves considering autosaving as obvious. Kind of the same goes for Bravely Default 2, with auto-saves happening very often, either by changing areas or simply after certain time has passed.

All that is good, for certain, but what if we want to keep our progress to a certain point of time? Maybe we want to traverse through a dungeon without spending many resources or stay at a certain spot to farm an item. These can be ‘abused’ by manually saving, whenever the game lets us. Let’s see how we can do this faster, saving quite a hassle in result.

How to manually save, without wasting time.

First of all, how can we save the game manually? To answer that, simply go to your main menu and choose ‘Options’. By clicking it, you will find yourself with a screen where ‘Save’ is the very first option to choose from. Click it, choose your file and simply save your game. Done.

You can save this way either by being into a Town or in the Overworld. If you are in a Dungeon or at certain Story locations, you are unable to manually save from the menu. This is where certain Save Points come handy, as they are placed methodically within a dungeon or something of the likes, especially before a grand battle that will take place. This is a regular thing of the past, so veterans of JRPGs wouldn’t be surprised at all.

With all that said and done, let us go to the topic in hand. How can we actually do this without the hassle of navigating through menus? The answer is extremely simple. All you have to do, is to click the ‘-‘ button to your controller. This way, you will jump right to the save tab, so all you have to do then is to click ‘A’ three times in a row and your game is saved to the file of your preference. It is that fast and simple.

Bravely Default 2 is set to release on February 26, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.