Bravely Default 2: How to Unlock Bastion Job

Bravely Default 2 throws Chapter 4 at you with multiple options in regards to which will be the next Job you will chase down and unlock. Right after the chapter begins, we can see that Adam, Holograd’s Commander, ordered his generals to occupy all of the main cities you visited up until now, and conquer them in the process. Therefore, you are free to choose whichever city you want to help first, resulting to a different Boss fight each. One of them, is Lonsdale, the owner of the Bastion Job Asterisk.

How to get the Bastion Asterisk

In order to unlock Bastion and its Asterisk, you need to choose Halcyonia as your next destination. After setting foot there, you will notice that only Holograd’s army is walking around the Streets, as Lonsdale already captured its King. In order to avoid any spoilers, I will leave the remaining events of the story untouched, so you can experience them for yourself.

After following the linear path to the next goal in Halcyonia and the short dungeon you are thrown into, you finally meet Lonsdale himself, and as you would imagine, you get into a fight with him to save the city from his reign. Holograd’s General is a man of honor, so after you win over him, not only you are able to take his Bastion Asterisk but he also explains why he was forced to follow Adam and his commands.

With the Bastion Job unlocked, you can now use it as you wish, taking advantage of its incredible durability and really handy skills. Bastion has incredible passive abilities as well, with one of them increasing your max BP limit to 4. Wear proudly its heavy armor and head to Savalon or Wiswald to face the next threat.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.