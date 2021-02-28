Bravely Default 2: How to Unlock Berserker Job

There are a lot of Jobs that Bravely Default 2 brought to the table, but none other is as aggressive and brutal as the almighty Berserker. This axe-wielding and combat-loving Job is a pure damage dealer, that can also take a hit if needed. As the name suggests, Berserkers are able to utilize the berserk status, that increases your physical damage by 50%, while reducing your defense by 30%. As long as the status is active though, you can only use the Attack command. If this is something you find interesting enough to try out, take a look below to see how we can unlock this magnificent Job.

How to get the Berserker Asterisk

Before we continue, we need to give a spoiler warning, as the holder of the Berserker Asterisk is not who you would think it is. That taken out of the way, read at your own discretion.

After defeating Bernard and getting his Thief Asterisk, it is time to head to the last Boss of Chapter 1. That would be none other than Prince Castor himself! Indeed, he was an ally up until now, however after a short cutscene, he reveals his true intentions and that he also is an Asterisk holder. Prince Castor is a Berserker, and he is ready to battle almost immediately after your confrontation with Bernard. Head to his palace and the whole story will unfold.

By defeating the traitorous Prince, you unlock the Berserker Job in all of its glory. Now able to dish out some extreme damage numbers with your S rank specialization to Axes, this Job is a must have for anyone that loves destroying waves of enemies in seconds. Just make sure to not overdo it with the berserk status, as this 30% deduction to physical defense can be proven lethal. After done checking this cool-looking Job, it’s time to get ready for Chapter 2.

Bravely default 2 is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch.