Bravely Default 2 Thief Job Weapon – How to Earn the Givampalui Dagger

The Bravely Default 2 Thief Job weapon – the Givampalui Dagger – will allow you to use all the Thief’s passive abilities without manually equipping them, providing you new and exciting ways to break the game. It’ll take some work and a whole lot of grinding to grab it, however, and you’ll need to reach Chapter 6 before you can even consider laying your hand on this daring dagger.

How to earn the Bravely Default 2 Thief Job weapon – The Givampalui Dagger

The Thief Job weapon in Bravely Default 2 – the Givampalui Dagger – is a drop within the Halls of Tribulation II trial, which you can locate alongside the other trial gates in our guide here. You have to beat Orpheus (Bard), Anihal (Beastmaster), Bernard (Thief), and Shirley (Gambler) in a tense battle for a chance to grab the Givampalui Dagger.

This is a tricky battle. Each boss will have access to their full compliment of abilities, and they will actively assist one another, making the fight a genuine challenge no matter the difficulty. Realistically, you’ll want to be level 70 or higher with most Jobs leveled to 8 or more to stand a chance. The Hall of Tribulation II trial is accessible immediately after entering Chapter 6, but you may have to grind for a few hours to reach those plateaus.

The Givampalui Dagger has a chance to drop at the end of the fight, and is considered a normal drop. The Giant JP Orbs are rare drops in this battle, so if you have the Gambler passive ability Rare Talent equipped you may want to disable it better your odds for the Thief Job weapon.

The Givampalui Dagger may be the Thief Job weapon in Bravely Default 2, but you don’t have to be a Thief to use it. No matter what Jobs you are currently running, any character that has this Job weapons equipped will automatically equip all of the Thief’s passive abilities. Like other Job weapons, the Givampalui Dagger allows you to truly break Bravely Default 2 in creative new ways. Be sure to check out our Thief Job guide to learn more about each of the passives on offer.

Bravely Default 2 is available now on the Nintendo Switch.