Bravely Default 2 Walkthrough: Chapter 3 Part 4 – The Battle For Rimedhal

In Part 4 of Chapter 3 in Bravely Default 2 the Archbishop is no longer a threat, but Helio ran off with the Fire Crystal as Rimedhal came under attack by Holograd! You’ll need to defend Rimedhal from Imperial forces if you wish to retrieve the crystal. Should be easy, right?

Since Bravely Default 2 is a narrative-heavy game, I will try to keep all further spoilers to a minimum. Cutscene details will be scarce, and characters will only be named as required. Additionally, this walkthrough will follow a checklist format to keep things short and concise.

I will list monsters encountered along the critical path (to include their weaknesses), and treasure chests (as well as what they contain). Enemies and bosses are natural but necessary spoilers, so I’ll go ahead and tag this article with a mild spoiler warning here, and I will precede every boss with a more obvious spoiler warning.

Bravely Default 2 Chapter 3 Part 4 Walkthrough

The Battle For Rimedhal

As soon as the cutscene following the Archbishop Domenic fight ends you’ll find yourself at the entrance to the Hall of High Holies. Leave to start a cutscene within the chapel.

Helio has escaped with the Fire Crystal, and the town remains under attack. The party will decide to assist, and Martha will join the party. Thankfully, the Holograd army isn’t within Rimedhal at the moment, so you can quickly rest and recover from the Archbishop fight, and restock on supplies.

Once you are ready make your way down to the entrance of Rimedhal. A cutscene will trigger when you reach the stairs leads out of town. Afterwards, enter the warehouse to the right and to move on to the next cutscene.

With the second cutscene out of the way return outside and speak with Martha to kick off The Battle For Rimedhal.

You’re about to enter a chain of three encounters. Make sure you have your party ready to roll, and save before you speak with Martha. Be sure to check out the enemy list below if you want to take advantage of your foes’ weaknesses. This is also a solid battle for JP: 204 total before factoring in the Underdog bonus, and the Freelancer talents JP Up and JP Up and Up.



Push back the Holograders!

You’ll have to take on a collection of two different foes here, both largely reskins of the foes you faced in the Hall of Holies.

Both have 13K+ health, so you’ll want to take advantage of their weaknesses to put them down fast. Wave 1: One Imperial Mage, One Imperial Sword Wave 2: Two Imperial Mages, One Imperial Sword Wave 3: Two Imperial Mages, Two Imperial Swords

The enemies you will face are Imperial Swords and Imperial Mages. Imperial Swords (Humanoid): weak to Lightning and Spears. Takes half damage from Fire. Imperial Mages (Humanoid): weak to Water and Swords. Takes half damage from Fire and Wind. Counters Magical Attacks.

Once you clear the third wave a lengthy cutscene will begin. Gwilym and Martha will leave the party.



Bravely Default 2 Chapter 3 Part 4 Walkthrough Finale.

After the cutscene concludes Chapter 3 in Bravely Default 2 will come to an end. A second cutscene will play, and you’ll learn the Holograder plot to conquer the world has begun. No town is safe, and you’ll have to try and put a stop to Adam and his lackeys’ plans.

Bravely Default 2 Chapter 4 is a sizeable act, but our continuing walkthrough series will see you through. Since you can assist the towns in any order you wish, our walkthroughs for Chapter 4 will start with Halcyonia (Part 1), followed by Savalon (Part 2), then finally Wiswald (Part 3).

Bravely Default 2 is available now on the Nintendo Switch.