Brawl Stars Balance Changes – February 2021

Brawl Stars shared with us their newest and upcoming balance changes, for early February. As expected, we see a number of nerfs to Brawlers that were dominating the scene lately, namely Bea, Edgar and Byron. Bea with her excellent long range control, Byron with consistent pressure and Edgar being a melee beast, they all needed some kind of halt to their reign. Thus, we finally get a glimpse of some considerable changes to their kit. Jessie also has a minor change to her base attack, Bo receives a slight rework to his Gadget and Colette and Lou are now featured in Pin Packs.

Balance Changes

Bo

– Super Totem’s effect gets weaker the more it charges a player’s super

– First Super charge is charged at full speed. The ones afterward charge 1% less per second until the Totem reaches a 50% reduced charging rate.

– This effect is tracked individually per player

Edgar

– Decreased Super charge rate from Main Attack from 10 to 12 hits

Jessie

– Decreased Main Attack damage from 1120 to 1060

Bea

– Rattled Hive Bee count increased from 3 to 4

– Rattled Hive Bees now stop at the first target hit

– Rattled Hive Bee maximum damage decreased from 800 to 600

– Rattled Hive Bee fly pattern changed slightly to move slower and cover less area

Byron

– Decreased Health from 2500 to 2400

– Decreased Main Attack damage from 400 to 380

Bug fixes

– Fixed an issue with player-made map reporting that caused some maps to get banned unintentionally

– Fixed Brawl Ball behavior issues related to Sprout’s Super

– Fixed Showdown boxes being knocked back by Sprout’s Super

– Fixed Ruffs’ Pins unlocking incorrectly from Pin Packages

– Added Colette and Lou Pins to Pin Packs