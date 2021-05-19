Update 5.07 has arrived for Brawlhalla, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The Mallhalla update is finally here, with new Skins being introduced, a new Sidekick and Emote and some country flag Avatars that were requested by Brawlhalla’s community. Additionally, Reno’s new reduced price is a welcome change and we also receive a significant amount of balance changes. All these and more are included below, based on Brawlhalla’s official post. Lastly, this new patch is also a preparation for the highly anticipated summer event that will begin on June 2nd, so make sure to download it the soonest possible.

Brawlhalla Update 5.07 Patch Notes

Skins

Cyber Oni Orion

“Engaging target. Switching to Attack mode. KOs incoming.”

This deadly cyber demon will knock your opponents out with his Yokai Naginata Spear and Yorishiro Rocket Lance.

Wenqing Lin Fei

“Well-trained, cultured, and radically chic.”

Show of your style and intellect with this Skin that’s always in vogue.

Emote

Card Shuffling Emote

“Classic misdirection!”

Tell your opponents, “pick a card, any card” with this Emote.

Sidekick

Nian Shou

“He just wanted to celebrate too!”

This new Sidekick is here to celebrate new years and your victories!

Avatars

New Country Flags

Serbia

Palestine

Colombia

Jordan

Lebanon

Players will now receive a prompt that they may leave an online game early without penalty once they (and any local guests) are out of lives in a stock-based game mode (XP, Gold rewards, and Mission progress will still be delayed).

High server load times are handled by a login queue instead of a “Please wait a moment before logging in” message. When you are in the login queue you will see “Connecting” in the top right UI.

Pick your best 5 Legends and face off against your opponents best 5 Legends in this intense 300% damage battle! When you lose a stock the next Legend in your list spawns in ready to fight. Damage KO your opponent 5 times to win!

1v1 Strikeout

5 Stocks

300% Damage

Legend changes after each stock!

We’ve made a round of balance adjustments targeted at increasing the risk for some of the most rewarding tools on high-performing weapons. For many, this comes in the form of increased Recover time on miss, while others have received increased Time to Hit or reduced Stun to widen some gaps between attacks for more reliable approaches or counterpoking. Several Legends have also received updates to their Signatures aimed at improving the usability of some niche options. This patch also brings Reno’s first round of balance adjustments and marks him legal for tournament use.

Bow

The Bow Neutral Light has received a decrease in Damage and Stun to reduce occasional early health combos and bring its rate of damage more in line with other weapons. The Neutral Air and Down Air have received increased Recover time on miss to provide a greater opportunity for counterattacks between pokes. The Neutral Air has also received a reduction in Damage to bring the Bow’s overall rate of Damage more in line with other weapons.

Bow Neutral Light: Decreased Damage from 16 to 15; Decreased Stun from 23 to 20.

Bow Neutral Air: Decreased Damage from 18 to 16; Increased Recover time on miss from 1 Fixed/24 Variable to 4 Fixed/24 Variable.

Bow Down Air: Increased Recover time on miss from 3 Fixed/20 Variable to 5 Fixed/20 Variable.

Gauntlets

We have decreased the Damage and increased the Recover time on miss for the Gauntlets Down Light, bringing its risk and reward closer together, given its place as a pivotal combo starter for the kit.

Gauntlets Down Light: Decreased Damage from 13 to 11; Increased Recover time on miss from 3 Fixed/16 Variable to 5 Fixed/16 Variable.

Hammer

The Hammer Neutral Light now has both greater Time to Hit and greater Recover time on miss, increasing avenues for counterattacks against this weapon when this quick, short-range attack is used recklessly. The Neutral Air has received reductions to its extreme threat range above and behind, granting more reliable paths to maneuver around this attack.

Hammer Neutral Light: Increased Time to Hit from 5 to 6; Increased Recover time on miss from 2 Fixed/13 Variable to 5 Fixed/13 Variable.

Hammer Neutral Air: Slightly reduced maximum top, front, and rear threat coverage.

Katars

There is now a greater window of opportunity to counterattack against this weapon’s approaches, with the Side Light receiving increased Recover time on miss and the Down Light receiving increased Time to Hit. The Down Light also has greater Cooldown on miss to further widen the gap on repeat attempts of this quick anti-air.

Katar Side Light: Increased Recover time on miss from 2 Fixed/16 Variable to 4 Fixed/16 Variable.

Katar Down Light: Increased Time to Hit from 5 to 6; Increased Cooldown on miss from 22 to 25.

Orb

We have reduced the Stun of Orb Neutral Air to widen avenues of escape for Dodge or other movement options, as the advantage provided could often be too oppressive. The Side Air and Down Air have both received increased Recover time for greater opportunities to counterattack these versatile options. We have also reduced the Damage of the Orb Down Air given its overall utility.

Orb Neutral Air: Decreased Stun from 24 to 21.

Orb Side Air: Increased Recover time on miss from 2 Fixed/26 Variable to 5 Fixed/26 Variable.

Orb Down Air: Increased Recover time from 2 Fixed/20 Variable to 4 Fixed/20 Variable for the aerial version, and from 1 Fixed/18 Variable to 3 Fixed/18 Variable for the ground and wall versions; Decreased Damage from 18 to 17.

Rocket Lance

The Neutral Air has received a reduction in Recover time on hit and an increase in Stun, providing much greater frame advantage for attempting follow-up attacks.

Rocket Lance Neutral Air: Decreased Recover time on hit from 1 Fixed/12 Variable to 0 Fixed/10 Variable; Increased Stun from a range of 30~26 to a range of 31~27.

Spear

We have increased the Recover time on miss for the Spear Down Light and Side Air, to better match their respective movement and range. The Side Air also has slightly reduced threat coverage towards the rear of the swing, allowing players to Dodge through this attack more reliably or better contest it from above. Some of this power has been shifted into the Recovery attack in the form of increased Damage.

Spear Down Light: Increased Recover time on miss from 4 Fixed/25 Variable to 7 Fixed/25 Variable.

Spear Side Air: Reduced rear threat coverage; Increased Recover time on miss from 0 Fixed/33 Variable to 3 Fixed/33 Variable.

Spear Recovery: Increased Damage from 16 to 18.

Sword

The Sword Neutral Air now deals slightly more Damage given its role as a proactive anti-air, bringing this weapon’s overall rate of Damage closer in line with its peers.

Sword Neutral Air: Increased Damage from 15 to 16.

Ada

Ada’s Side Blaster’s now has less Minimum Charge time for a quicker response, and greater momentum from movement such as a dash so it can approach from a slightly greater distance.

Ada Side Blasters: Increased momentum bonus from movement during the Time to Hit; Decreased Minimum Charge time from 5 to 4.

Dusk

Dusk’s Down Spear has greater vertical threat coverage to better match the visual FX, and can now more reliably threaten opponents on single jump height platforms.

Dusk Down Spear: Increased maximum vertical threat coverage.

Jiro

Jiro’s Side Sword now has less Minimum Charge time for a quicker, easier to use response. We have also increased the FX size and threat coverage of his Side Scythe and Down Scythe for more reliable usage.

Jiro Side Sword: Decreased Minimum Charge time from 11 to 8.

Jiro Side Scythe: Increased size of visual effects and overall threat coverage.

Jiro Down Scythe: Increased size of visual effects and overall threat coverage.

Lin Fei

We have Increased the FX size and threat coverage of Lin Fei’s Down Katars fireball and explosions for more reliable usage.

Lin Fei Down Katar: Increased size of visual effects and threat coverage of the fireball and explosions.

Magyar

The total Damage of Magyar’s anti-air Signatures has been increased to better match the baseline power for anti-air attacks.

Magyar Neutral Greatsword: Increased Damage from 24 to 26.

Magyar Neutral Hammer: Increased Damage from 21 to 25.

Mako

Mako’s Down Greatsword now has both greater Minimum Charge Time and greater Recover time to bring the risk and overall commitment more in line with its total threat range. We have also increased the Recover time of Mako’s Down Katars to open greater counterattack opportunities against this unique attack.

Mako Down Greatsword: Increased Minimum Charge time from 19 to 21; Increased total Recover time from 17 to 21.

Mako Down Katars: Increased Recover time from 13 to 16.

Reno

We have increased the Minimum Charge time for Reno’s Down Blasters to increase its overall commitment and provide more time to mount a response against this attack. Reno’s Side Blasters now has less momentum from movement such as a dash to bring its overall threat range closer in line with similar options on other Legends.

Reno Down Blasters: Increased Minimum Charge time from 30 to 34.

Reno Side Blasters: Decreased momentum bonus after a dash.

User Interface

Players who are eliminated will now have a KO expression on the HUD located in the top right corner.

Animation

Trimmed Jake’s character select lock-in animation so that animated Gauntlet Skins can loop properly.

Increased the size of Lin Fei’s Down Katars Signature projectile & explosion.

Tweaked Jiro Side & Down Scythe Signature effects to match their threat coverages.

User Interface

Fixed an issue on the Kung Foot Arena Map where the score would move off the scoreboard when going into double digits.

Art

Fixed an issue on consoles with the new Bloomhalla Hwarang Jaeyun Skin where the hands were displaying incorrectly.

Fixed a visual bug where Widowmaker Reno’s glasses weren’t transparent on console.

Fixed a visual bug where Empress Nai’s Katar gradients were not displaying on console correctly.

Animation

Fixed a visual bug where Garnet’s charge FX on the Side Signature wasn’t playing properly.

Fixed an issue with the Raven Emote where Reno’s forearm wasn’t connecting to his arm.

Fixed a color error on the “Team Photo” Emote.

Fixed a couple of color errors on the “Noble End” and “Langskip” Emotes.

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week includes: Ada, Gnash, Yumiko, Lord Vraxx, Mordex, Volkov, Petra, Lin Fei, and Jaeyun.

Ada – Armed with Blasters and Spear, this nano-tech, elite combat hacker aims to win in the Grand Tournament.

Gnash – In the darkness, before the dawn of history, this Legend was raised by the harsh jungle itself. This Super Hunter uses his Hammer and Spear in battle.

Yumiko – Holding the appearance of a blind seamstress, this centuries old fox spirit has been brought into battle wielding her Magical Hammer and Bow!

Lord Vraxx – This feared warlord dominates his opponents with Rocket Lance and Blasters!

Mordex – Wielding Gauntlets and Scythe, this lycanthrope steps into battle!

Volkov – The Vampire King of Batavia has unexpectedly found Valhalla and has brought his Scythe and Axe to battle.

Petra – Having been set free from Terminus, Petra sets her eyes on Valhalla with her Orb, Gauntlets, and Darkheart powers.

Lin Fei – A defender of the innocent and teacher of the lost ways. She is a great teacher who has developed her own fighting style, the ‘Way of the Iron Dragon,’ which utilizes her Cannon, Katars and an ancestral dragon-spirit.

Jaeyun – The legendary mercenary who has traveled across the Old Kingdom on the back of his dragon turtle companion Imugi, Jaeyun has discovered new riches and sights in Valhalla! He brings the Greatsword and Sword to battle in the Grand Tournament.

Brawlhalla is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices. For more about the game, make sure to check the official website.

