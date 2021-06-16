Update 5.08 has arrived for Brawlhalla, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Smash Bros may be the king of this unique fighting genre, but the diverse crossovers Brawlhalla has done up until now, are below none. This time around, we’ve got the heroes-in-a-half-shell themselves joining the roster. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are jumping in to the frantic world of Brawlhalla, alongside fixes, improvements, new maps and a whole lot more. If you weren’t already intrigued by the popular title, now is the time to get in and use the four ninja turtles to conquer the battlefield. Below we have the official patch notes list, available for everyone.

Brawlhalla Update 5.08 Patch Notes

The heroes in a half shell prepare to bring total Turtle Power in Valhalla in this mondo cool Crossover Event! Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are new Epic Crossovers featuring custom Signature effects, custom lock-in animations, dedicated Roster spots, and two new Weapon Skins each.

In Brawlhalla, Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo mirror the abilities of Jiro, Ragnir, Mirage, and Val, respectively, and will be staying in Mallhalla after the event ends. ©2021 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featuring:

Leonardo Epic Crossover – “We Turtles don’t know the meaning of defeat.”

With Casey Jones and Master Splinter by his side, this Turtle leads his team of radical dudes and is ready to show any bad guy what’s up with his Twin Katanas!

Raphael Epic Crossover – “You better talk or else I’m gonna get sarcastic.”

He might be seeing red but his attitude won’t stop him from brawling the bad guys with his iconic Twin Sai, explosive shurikens, and skateboard.

Donatello Crossover – “Give it all you got!”

The brainiac with the tech to solve any problem, this Turtle is ready to battle with his holograms, his Scythe invented from a M.O.U.S.E.R. head, and his Bo Staff.

Michelangelo Crossover – “Cowabunga! Let’s party, dude!”

This totally tubular Turtle is here to kick shell with his Nunchaku and eat pizza – and he’s all out of pizza!

KO Effect

Enter The Shredder

“The deadly leader of the evil Foot Clan will take you down!”

Shredder and his Foot Clan members are ready to help you KO any opponents.

Podium

Turtle Power

“The heroes in a half shell protect this city.”

Features animated FX and sounds! Players who are victorious in their matches receive an extra FX animation.

Emote

Share a Slice

“Mondo cool, dude! Pass me one! Bonus: Players can emote nearby to pose with you!”

Grab a friend and join in on the pizza party with this new Emote!

Avatars

Krang

“The master brain from Dimension X!”

The Technodrome

“Krang’s fortress on wheels.”

The Foot

“The Foot Clan wants you!”

Turtle Power

“Heroes in a half shell!”

An animating Avatar that shows each of the four Turtles!

The TMNT Crossover event also includes:

A new TMNT themed Game Mode and Brawl of the Week – Crew Battle!

A new FFA and 1v1 Map called The Turtles’ Lair and Small Turtles’ Lair, respectively. These Maps also feature new level music.

Daily login bonus of 250 Gold to celebrate this Epic Crossover event.

A new TMNT themed UI Takeover with new main menu, character select, and victory theme music!

During the TMNT Crossover Event, we will be featuring Small Turtles’ Lair, a TMNT themed 1v1 Map that shares the same geometry as Small Brawlhaven. To celebrate the event, Small Turtles’ Lair will be playable instead of Small Brawlhaven in the Ranked queue. While you’ll still be able to choose Small Brawlhaven in Custom Games, Small Brawlhaven will be returning to the queue after the event ends.

Cowabunga! Get ready for the ultimate Crew Battle game mode! Get the team together and unleash your inner Turtle Power for a totally epic 2v2 match at 200% damage. When you lose a stock, the next team member in your crew spawns in ready to fight. Be the first team to come out on top!

New Crew Battle Game Mode

2v2

200% Damage

When a player loses a stock, the next team member in your crew spawns in!

Last team standing wins!

You can also play Crew Battles in Custom Games in two different ways.

After starting up a custom lobby, open up the Settings at the top of the lobby, then switch to the Crew Battle Game Mode. There you can change how Players swap under “Crew Rotation.” “Stock” means the next team member swaps in after a stock is lost. “Player” means the next team member swaps in after the player is completely out of stocks .

You can also change how many players are in a game and how many stocks players have.

Things are heating up in Brawlhalla Esports Year Six as we get ready for our Pro Series! We’re kicking off the event with a draft that will show which players are on which teams.

Catch the action live on twitch.tv/brawlhalla!

Saturday, June 19, 2021

For times in your local time zone, see brawlhalla.com/schedule.

For more information on our 2021 Pro Series, visit brawlhalla.com/esports.

Follow the pizza to locate all of the awesome TMNT items!

The Solidarity Emote benefiting Campaign Zero is still available. To find out more information about this non-profit organization, check out www.joincampaignzero.org.

Looking for a certain chest? We’re rapidly rotating through chests, so check out the in-game timer to know when the next chest will rotate.

Find the new Sales items!

User Experience

Guest players can now say “GG” at the end of a match.

Improved sorting in Mallhalla on mobile.

Animation

Tweaked Val’s Down Sword Signature animation to use the active Sword asset more often.

Tweaked various Sword Signature animations so that more Signatures utilize the active Sword asset.

Adjusted Sword light attack animations to utilize the active Sword asset more often.

User Interface

The “Max Players” option for the Walker Attack game mode now has a lock icon to show that you cannot change the value.

User Experience

When a player quits a game early after being told that they can do so without penalty, they are now sent back to the Main Menu instead of the Legend Select Screen. This fixes multiple bugs that could occur in that situation.

Localization

Revised Spanish translation for “Spring Spectator”.

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week includes: Zariel, Ragnir, Cassidy, Reno, Mako, Mordex, Sidra, Scarlet, and Orion.

Zariel – The Celestial, a warrior deity of Holy Justice, who abides in blessed Elysium. Zariel uses Gauntlets and Bow to take down both Demon hordes and any warrior participating in the Grand Tournament.

Ragnir – This apex predator, whose home is in the Fangwild, now ventures outward using his Katars and Axe to take on the rest of the Legends in Valhalla!

Cassidy – The Marshal of the Old West is ready to instill justice into Valhalla with both Hammer and Blasters!

Reno – Four arms, compound eyes, fearlessness, and an added dose of genius make this Chitnoid Gunslinger the greatest bounty hunter this side of the Pecosid asteroid belt. He’ll take on any job with his trusty Blasters, and loyal Orb companion.

Mako – The ultimate apex predator from The Sea, Mako, with her Greatsword and Katars, aims to make fish meat out of her opponents in the Grand Tournament.

Mordex – Wielding Gauntlets and Scythe, this lycanthrope steps into battle!

Sidra – The Corsair Queen, known for her legendary and fearless raids, is prepared to fight with her Sword and Cannon!

Scarlet – A former female boxing champion of England and head of the Royal Airship Navy, this Legend uses her ingenuity and steam power to build her own Rocket Lance and Hammer to take into battle.

Orion – A revered warrior and champion, the mysterious armored knight uses Rocket Lance and Spear to battle his foes in the halls of Valhalla!

Brawlhalla is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile devices. For more about the game, make sure to check the official website.

- This article was updated on:June 16th, 2021