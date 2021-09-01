Update 5.11 has arrived for Brawlhalla, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This Update brings the Back to School 2021 Event in Brawlhalla. The Update features 11 exclusive Skins, an exclusive Color Scheme, and more. So follow the red apples in Mallhalla to get all these limited-time items in your backpack.

Besides the new content, this patch features a balance pass, game improvements, bug fixes, and a few other updates. Here’s everything new with Brawlhalla update 5.11.

Brawlhalla Update 5.11 Patch Notes

Exclusive Skins

Hall Minotaur Teros.

Swim Team Mako.

Professor Vraxx.

Rocker Volkov.

Headmaster Fait.

Ace Spiker Lin Fei

Kindergarten Kaya.

Gridiron Hull.

First Day Asuri.

Greased Lightning Koji.

Detention Ada.

Colors

Home Team Colors Show off your school spirit in these black, red, and gold colors. Available for every Legend with hard-earned Gold!



Avatars

Oodles of Doodles An animated Avatar! “The story’s in the margins.”

Brawlhalla 101 “Class is in session!” Purchasable with your hard-earned Gold!



Back to School will also feature

A bonus login reward of 250 Gold.

A Back to School UI Takeover with new main menu music. Follow the apples in Mallhalla!

Brawl of the Week – Brawldown

Step into the ring with your tag team partner for a 2v2 no holds barred match! Keep the momentum going by bouncing yourself or your opponents off the ropes. Stun your target with a folding chair or knock them into a table for heavy damage. KO your opponents 3 times each to win!

Brawldown Game Mode.

2V2.

6 Stocks.

3 Minutes.

Use folding chairs and tables to stun your enemies!

Darkheart Bundle with Prime Gaming

They’re featuring an exclusive offer with Prime Gaming, the Darkheart Bundle! From the depths of Terminus, this free bundle includes:

Darkheart Petra Skin.

Petra Legend Unlock.

Come At Me Emote.

Firehawk Sidekick.

This limited-time promotion is available to all Amazon Prime members. Claim your loot at brawlhalla.com/prime.

Mallhalla

Follow the apples for the exclusive Back to School 2021 items!

The Solidarity Emote benefiting Campaign Zero is still available. To find out more information about this non-profit organization, check out www.joincampaignzero.org.

Looking for a certain chest? We’re rapidly rotating through chests, so check out the in-game timer to know when the next chest will rotate.

Find the new Sales items!

Balance

Gauntlets

Gauntlets Neutral Air: Decreased Stun from 18 to 16; Increased Damage from 8 to 11.

Gauntlets Side Air: Decreased Force from 55 Fixed/37 Variable to 53 Fixed/35 Variable.

Gauntlets Recovery: Decreased Stun from 26 to 23.

Greatsword

Greatsword Side Light Opener: Improved consistency of setup location when performed from a dash.

Greatsword Neutral Finisher (from Neutral Bridge): Decreased Force from 90 Fixed/50 Variable to 90 Fixed/47 Variable.

Greatsword Side Finisher (from Neutral Bridge): Decreased Force from 90 Fixed/44 Variable to 90 Fixed/42 Variable.

Greatsword Down Finisher (from Neutral Bridge): Decreased Force from 100 Fixed/38 Variable to 100 Fixed/36 Variable.

Greatsword Neutral Finisher (from Side Bridge): Decreased Force from 90 Fixed/48 Variable to 90 Fixed/45 Variable.

Greatsword Side Finisher (from Side Bridge): Decreased Force from 90 Fixed/42 Variable to 90 Fixed/40 Variable.

Greatsword Down Finisher (from Side Bridge): Decreased Force from 90 Fixed/38 Variable to 90 Fixed/36 Variable.

Greatsword Neutral Finisher (from Down Bridge): Decreased Force from 90 Fixed/48 Variable to 90 Fixed/45 Variable.

Greatsword Side Finisher (from Down Bridge): Decreased Force from 90 Fixed/44 Variable to 90 Fixed/42 Variable.

Katars

Katar Neutral Light: Increased Stun of the final hit from 14 to 15; setup location is now slightly more vertical and sends the opponent towards that location sooner.

Katar Side Light: Decreased Damage from 13 to 11; Slightly decreased momentum from movement such as a dash.

Katar Side Air: Decreased Hit Window from 5 to 4; Increased Recover time from 0 Fixed/17 Variable to 1 Fixed/17 Variable; Decreased overall threat coverage; Decreased Force from 57 Fixed/43 Variable to 57 Fixed/41 Variable.

Katar Down Air: Decreased Damage from a range of 2~20 to a range of 2~14.

Spear

They have reduced the Recover time of the Spear Side Air, decreasing the risk of this attack to better match its current threat coverage and utility.

Spear Side Air: Decreased Recover time on miss from 3 Fixed/33 Variable to 1 Fixed/33 Variable.

Sword

Sword Neutral Air: Increased Recover time on miss from 0 Fixed/24 Variable to 2 Fixed/24 Variable; Decreased the allowed acceleration during the attack.

Sword Down Air: Decreased Force from 52 Fixed/32 Variable to 52 Fixed/28 Variable; Decreased Stun from 17 to 15; Increased Recover time on miss from 2 Fixed/24 Variable to 4 Fixed/24 Variable; Decreased the allowed acceleration during the attack.

Exhausted Sword Recovery: Decreased Damage from 19 to 18 (is now equal with non-exhausted Sword Recovery).

Unarmed

Unarmed Neutral Light: Increased Time to Hit from 4 to 5.

Hattori

Hattori Side Sword: Increased Stun of final hit from 17 to 28; Decreased total Recover time on hit from 31 to 20.

Koji

Koji Down Bow: Decreased overall horizontal threat coverage, especially near the user; Increased Minimum Charge time from 5 to 7.

Kor

Kor Neutral Hammer: Increased Minimum Charge time from 5 to 10; Decreased total Recover time from 20 to 18.

Mako

Mako Down Greatsword: Decreased Force from 65 Fixed/45 Variable to 65 Fixed/40 Variable; Increased Time to Hit from 14 to 15; Increased Minimum Charge time from 21 to 25; Decreased Damage of the wave from 20 to 18.

Mordex

Mordex Down Gauntlets: Increased total Recover time on miss from 19 to 22.

Onyx

Onyx Down Gauntlets: Increased total Recover time on miss from 25 to 28; Slightly decreased overall horizontal threat coverage.

Onyx Side Cannon: Increased total Recover time on miss from 24 to 26; Slightly decreased maximum vertical and horizontal threat coverage.

Petra

Petra Neutral Gauntlets: Increased total Recover time from 22 to 24.

Rayman

Rayman Side Axe: Increased total Recover time on miss from 18 to 21.

Rayman Down Axe: Increased Minimum Charge time from 10 to 12; Increased Recover time from 19 to 21 for the aerial version, and increased Recover time from 18 to 20 for the on-hit and grounded versions; Decreased Force from 65 Fixed/55 Variable to 58 Fixed/52 Variable; Increased Damage from 24 to 26.

Rayman Neutral Gauntlets: Increased Damage of the tap version from 20 to 22; Increased Force of the tap version from 50 Fixed/50 Variable to 55 Fixed/52 Variable.

Rayman Side Gauntlets: Increased Damage of the tap version from 20 to 22; Increased Force of the tap version from 50 Fixed/50 Variable to 55 Fixed/52 Variable.

Sentinel

Sentinel Down Katars: Decreased Damage from a range of 28~24 to 22; Changed Force from a range of 45 Fixed/48~44 Variable to 45 Fixed/48 Variable.

Sentinel Neutral Hammer: Increased Recover time from 17 to 21.

Sentinel Down Hammer: Decreased total Recover time from 31 to 26.

Teros

Teros Neutral Hammer: Increased Minimum Charge time from 10 to 11; Increased Damage from 18 to 24.

Teros Side Hammer: Reduced threat coverage towards the rear of the attack.

Teros Down Axe: Increased Recover time from 24 to 26.

Thatch

Thatch Neutral Blasters: Increased Minimum Charge time from 9 to 12.

Val

Val Neutral Sword: Increased total Recover time on miss from 24 to 26; Decreased overall horizontal threat coverage.

Volkov

Volkov Side Scythe: Decreased Stun of the final hit for both versions from 31 to 25; Decreased Force of the Active Input version from 55 Fixed/52 Variable to 50 Fixed/50 Variable.

Ulgrim

Ulgrim Side Rocket Lance: Decreased Recovery time from 28 to 24 for the ground landing.

Game Improvements

User Experience

Improved our clan offensive name tools.

The default “Woohoo!” Emote now shows up first in your inventory.

Bug Fixes

User Experience

We fixed a crash that could happen in a Crew Battle lobby, where a bot was added to the lobby, and then the game mode was switched to Crew Battle

Fixed a bug where “GG” did not show up on Xbox.

Animation

Fixed an arm and torso layering issue with the Skål Emote.

Legend Rotation

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week includes Yumiko, Jiro, Nix, Dusk, Vector, Sentinel, Jaeyun, Brynn, and Onyx.

Yumiko – Holding the appearance of a blind seamstress, this centuries-old fox spirit has been brought into battle wielding her Magical Hammer and Bow!

Jiro – Trained as a child by a powerful and secret shinobi family, Jiro comes into the arena with not only Scythe and Sword but shadow clones as well!

Nix – Led by a thousand-year hunt, this reaper, armed with both Blasters and Scythe, has found herself a new bounty in Valhalla.

Dusk – Wielding his Spear and a powerful Orb, carved from stone and magic, Dusk seeks to spread chaos throughout Valhalla.

Vector – Transforming into a jet with his Rocket Lance and wielding his Bow to fight, Vector travels through time and space to battle crime!

Sentinel – The first and greatest costumed superhero in America has come to Asgard, finding those who need protecting and vanquishing injustice with his Katars and Hammer.

Jaeyun – The legendary mercenary who has traveled across the Old Kingdom on the back of his dragon turtle companion Imugi, Jaeyun has discovered new riches and sights in Valhalla! He brings the Greatsword and Sword to battle in the Grand Tournament.

Brynn – Competing for the pure joy of it, this Valkyrie has seen many victories due to her skill with the Axe and Spear.

Onyx – The powerful Guardian and Protector of Castle Batavia, Onyx has been offered a place in Valhalla and now defends it ruthlessly with her Cannon and Gauntlets.

Brawlhalla is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. If you want to go over the full patch notes go to the official Brawlhalla website.