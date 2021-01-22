Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Operation Amber Sky – All Playable Rainbow Six Siege Operators

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon and Rainbox Six Siege are being mashed up again. The Ghost Recon Breakpoint X Rainbox Six Siege event titled Operation Amber Sky is upon us and that means a few familiar faces have joined Nomad’s team.

The Siege operators heading to Aurora are (mostly) different than those that appeared in Bolivia in Ghost Recon Wildlands’ Special Operation 2 missions. While the Operation Amber Sky missions only see the inclusion of Ash, Finka, and Thatcher, the obtainable player skins (known as Costumes in-game) go beyond those present in the crossover campaign.

We will give you a rundown of the available operators as well as their unlock conditions. Read on for those specifics.

Operation Amber Sky – Unlock All Rainbox Six Siege Operators