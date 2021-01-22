Game Guides

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Operation Amber Sky – All Playable Rainbow Six Siege Operators

January 22nd, 2021 by Joshua Garibay

Tom-Clancys-Ghost-Recon®-Breakpoint2021-1-22-10-14-48

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon and Rainbox Six Siege are being mashed up again. The Ghost Recon Breakpoint X Rainbox Six Siege event titled Operation Amber Sky is upon us and that means a few familiar faces have joined Nomad’s team.

The Siege operators heading to Aurora are (mostly) different than those that appeared in Bolivia in Ghost Recon Wildlands’ Special Operation 2 missions. While the Operation Amber Sky missions only see the inclusion of Ash, Finka, and Thatcher, the obtainable player skins (known as Costumes in-game) go beyond those present in the crossover campaign.

We will give you a rundown of the available operators as well as their unlock conditions. Read on for those specifics.

Operation Amber Sky – Unlock All Rainbox Six Siege Operators

  • Ash
    • Operation Amber Sky reward
  • Finka
    • Operation Amber Sky reward
  • Thatcher
    • Operation Amber Sky reward
  • Hibana
    • Store – 400 Ghost Coins
  • Jager
    • Store – 400 Ghost Coins
  • Mozzie
    • Store – 400 Ghost Coins
  • Thermite
    • Store – 400 Ghost Coins
  • Twitch
    • Store – 400 Ghost Coins
  • Zofia
    • Store – 400 Ghost Coins

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Pokémon GO – How to Beat Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (January 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy
Xbox Game Pass January 2021 Games: Yakuza, The Medium, and More
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy