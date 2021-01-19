Ghost Recon Breakpoint Title Update 3.10 – Full Patch Notes

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is kicking off 2021 with a new event. Ubisoft is leveraging one of their other Tom Clancy titles in a new crossover event. Ghost Recon and Rainbox Six are once again coming together — this happened in Ghost Recon Wildlands via Special Operation 2 in 2018 — in a free narrative add-on titled Operation Amber Sky, which sees the two teams working alongside each other.

Prior to the January 21st launch of the event, Ubisoft is rolling out Title Update 3.10, bringing a host of changes and additions to the steadily-improving offering that is Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Below you can find everything from entirely new firearms awaiting players at Maria’s Shop to fresh threads to previously unseen gameplay mechanics.

The update weighs in at 20GB on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint Title Update 3.10 Patch Notes

NEW FEATURES

Live Event 3: Operation Amber Sky

As we head into 2021, we are thrilled to be releasing our third Live Event. Similar to our previous Live Events, Operation Amber Sky will bring new limited-time content starting on January 21 and will end on February 1.

The event will bring out nine new missions:

Breach missions

Spy missions

Steal missions

For all the details on Live Event 3, check our mission briefing here.

New Gameplay Elements

Introduction of five toxic gas areas and seven new breach locations that will offer new player approach.

Gas Mask Feature: While in a lethal gas zone, players will have a limited time before their filters degrade. Players will have to gather filter charges or head to a recharging station so that they can survive in the gas.

Breaching: Players will breach into these new buildings by placing explosive charges on the access doors. Enemy AI will be in alert state and hold their positions to defend the building.

Three new AI Teammates from Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege with unique behaviours: Thatcher: Special Skill: Will use his EMP grenade to sabotage any active ground drone, turret, or mortar. Ash: Special Skill: Will use her grenade launcher to explode explosive barrels or populated vehicles. Finka: Special Skill: Will be able to heal or even revive players when their health reaches a dangerous amount, providing a health and weapon stability buff for a short period of time.



New Rewards Featuring Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

These rewards are time-limited exclusives and will be made available at Maria’s shop two weeks after the Live Event ends.

Figures: Ash Finka Thatcher

Weapons: 4-AC Bailiff 410 G2 K1A L85A2 M509A1 OTS-03

Weapon attachment: Underbarrel Shotgun



World Modifiers

Event Parameters: Gas presence toggle after live event ends.

Gunsmith Improvements and New Attachment Options

Added collapsed/extended stock positions selection to various weapons: Echelon SMG MPX Factory MP5 Honey Badger MP7 ARX200 Uzi MK14 Factory G28 Factory

MK14 and MK14 ASU: Added barrels customization. Integration of UGS (Universal Grip System). Added picatinny rail on Factory Handguard. Fixed issue on Muzzles selection on ASU variation: now two silencers are available (7.62 generic + 7.62 mini socom). Added stock selection to the Assault variation.

Koblin Handguard retakes. Modified barrel gas block to low profile.

Uzi Added picatinny rail for under barrel selection.

G28 SCT Added UGS (Universal Grip System). Added stocks.

G28 Added UGS (Universal Grip System). Added short barrel.

SASG12 Added short barrel. Added MAWL.

Vector “shorty” Added GL M203 under barrel to the attachment list. Added AR15 stock selection.

UMP45 CQC Added Range Finder.

Added Extended mag on handguns: M1911 P227 P12 P320 M9 5.7 USG P45T

Fixed bolt carrier not linked to charging Handle on various receivers.

Added extra muzzles to Honey Badger.

Character and Customization

New Items in Maria’s Shop (Skell Credits)

Head Protection Flat cap

Shoes UA Micro G Pursuit Twist

Eyewear Oakley Jawbreaker

Attachments HDG Extended Magazine

Pants First Spear Centurion Shorts

Vest Safariland V1 Overt Carrier

LHT Variation Road CM | Fusion Road CM | Metrik



New Rectangular Flag Patches

Gear Patch:

European Flag 2 Finland Flag 2 Norway Flag 2 United Nations Flag 2 France Flag 2 Poland Flag 2 Algeria Flag 2 Germany Flag 2 Portugal Flag 2 Australia Flag 2 Hungary Flag 2 Romania Flag 2 Belgium Flag 2 Ireland Flag 2 Russia Flag 2 Bolivia Flag 2 Italy Flag 2 Spain Flag 2 Canada Flag 2 Japan Flag 2 Sweden Flag 2 China Flag 2 Mexico Flag 2 Tunisia Flag 2 Czech Republic Flag 2 Morocco Flag 2 United Kingdom Flag 2 Denmark Flag 2 New Zealand Flag 2 United States Flag 2

Live Event 1 Items – Terminator

Eyewear: Terminator Sunglasses Sarah Connor Sunglasses

Facial Paint: Tire Track T-800

Gear Patch: T-800

Gloves: Punk Gloves

Haircuts: Punk Haircut

Head Protection: Resistance Helmet

Pants: Punk Pants

Tattoo: Robot Arm (left) Robot Arm (right)

Top: Resistance Vest Punk Jacket

Emblem: Skynet T-800

HVY Variation: Starfield X4 Mk. II | Terminator RT-5 Shepherd Mk. II | Terminator

LHT Variation: Trail TX | Terminator



Live Event 2 Items – Resistance

Alternative Silencer: Prism Silencer

Face wear: 3E Eclipse Balaclava Helmet

Facial paint: Tiger

Top: Armored Sport-Zipped Sweater Rainstorm Coat

Gloves: Armored Soft Gloves Energy Strike Gloves

Head Protection: Rebel Ballistic Mask

Pants: Armored Heat-Regulating Tactical Pants Thigh Pads Pants

Shoes: Classic Sneakers

Vest: Armored Dual-Harness Vest Coyote Plate Carrier

Unique Weapons: Paladin 9 SNR | Survival



PvP Rewards Items

Eyewear: Aviators Goggles ACH

Facial Paint: Camo Finger Paint 2 Camo Finger Paint 4 Camo Finger Paint 8 Camo Finger Paint 9

Facemask: Skull Ballistic Mask

Gear Camo: A-TACS AU-X A-TACS FG-X A-TACS Ghost A-TACS LE A-TACS LE-X

Gear Patch: Powered by Coffee Smiley Space Brigade Tactical Kitten Tactical Viking

Headset: TCI Liberator Headset

Tattoo: Blackwork Commando

Top: Helikon CPU Helikon Tex Grid Lumberjack Shirt 1 Sentinel Armored Shirt

Weapon Camo: Red Crystal Scale Purple Hex Virus Blue Tiger Cells Checkers Dark Ops Leopard Magma Neuromod Technologic

Weapon: SVD-63 | Patchwork

Attachment: Hive Silencer



New Items In Store (Ghost Coins)

CQC: SKAR-Testudo | Wolves

Unique Weapon: 4-AC | Brown

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Figures: Hibana Jager Mozzie Thermite Twitch Zofia

Ultimate Edition Items: CQC: Ultralight TBE | Primal Head Protection: Survivor Bandana Pants: Survivor Pants Vests: A.L.I.C.E. Chest Rig Unique Weapons: M1911 | Promise



Fixes

AI Teammates

Fixed an issue where AI teammates wouldn’t be affected by weather effects.

Fixed an issue where the Fury AI teammate model would distort when going prone.

Tweaked AI teammates response to player orders.

Improved AI teammates behaviour inside buildings.

Audio

Fixed an issue where enemies would refer to a female character as male.

Customisation

Fixed an issue where an extra pouch would appear on Hill’s Vest from a distance.

Fixed the Sniper balaclava when equipped with Fixit face.

Fixed an issue where the Bodark camouflage couldn’t be applied to the Tactical Dry Top.

Fixed an issue where the Koblin Stock couldn’t be customized with paint.

Fixed an issue where players could not equip the revision Exoshield Goggles with all patterns.

Fixed several clipping issues on the Bodark Shirt.

Fixed several clipping issues on the Bodark Coat and Helikon CPU Top when equipped with tactical vests.

Fixed several clipping issues when equipping the Ghillie Pants with the Maritime Operations Pack.

Fixed an issue where the armored pack would clip with several tops.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the player would lose character control upon entering the driver seat of a boat.

Fixed an issue where the walking animation would feel unnatural in Seals Islands slopes.

Fixed an issue where the player could not navigate behind cover slowly while crouching when using a controller.

Missions

Fixed an issue where the player could not talk to the director during the mission “Show Me the Way.”

Progression

Fixed an issue where a perk couldn’t be equipped even though it was unlocked in the skill tree.

Fixed an issue where the Act 3 Trophy wouldn’t unlock when all requirements are met.

Fixed an issue where the Adrenaline perk would not regenerate player’s health.

PvP

Fixed an issue where co-op game host could receive an Infinity-00009 error when creating a custom game lobby.

Fixed an issue where Echelon and Engineer items would not appear on the loadout page.

Raid

Fixed an issue where Baal would be motionless if the game host left the session during the intro cinematic.

Fixed an issue that caused players to automatically reload and lose a magazine when KIA in Heroic raids.

Fixed an issue where the player would be KIA without warning when stepping out of bounds near the volcano at Golem Island Sector 3.

UI

Fixed visibility issues for PS4 bumper bindings icons.

Vehicles

Fixed an issue where helicopters would drop empty casings when firing rockets.

Fixed an issue where the Blacklist helicopter would lose rocket capability when switching seats.

Weapons