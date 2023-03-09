Bungie Will Finally Reveal What The Veil Really is in Destiny 2 Season of the Deep

Image: Bungie

One of the major concerns players had with the Destiny 2 Lightfall campaign was that it introduced The Veil but didn’t explain what it is or what happens at the end of the story. In the latest TWAB, Bungie has revealed that a specific mission in Season of the Deep will continue the story of Destiny 2 Lightfall and offer some context as to what The Veil is.

When Will We Learn What The Veil is in Destiny 2?

For those that don’t know, we are currently on Season 20 which is called Season of Defiance. Season 21 has been revealed by Bungie to be called Season of the Deep.

Within Season of the Deep, Bungie has announced that there will be a mission that focuses on “the nature of The Veil through Osiris’s research and newly uncovered Ishtar Collective data.”

Since we have access to the Ishtar Collective vault that housed The Veil thanks to the last mission in the Lightfall campaign, Osiris has some new discoveries that we will get to play through and experience which will help us learn more about The Veil.

All Lightfall owners will be able to play this mission, so you don’t need to buy the Season of the Deep season to participate. This mission is not the Season of the Deep mission but will be its own mission exclusive to Neomuna and Lightfall.

What Are the Three New Strand Aspects in Destiny 2?

Finally knowing a little bit more about The Veil is a reward unto itself, but as an added benefit, completing this new mission will give us access to one of three new Strand Aspects. New Aspects are always exciting because they have the potential to change what the best Strand Warlock build is in the game as well as for Titan and Hunter.

There is one new Strand Aspect per class. Here are the names of the three new Strand Aspects coming in Season of the Deep:

Titan: Flechette Storm

Flechette Storm Hunter: Threaded Specter

Threaded Specter Warlock: The Wanderer

You can speculate all you want on what these Aspects will do and how they will change the best Strand builds so far. The Titan Aspect sounds like it could bring a Grapple perk into the mix, the Hunter Aspect sounds like it could be about Threadlings, and the Warlock Aspect… well, we have no idea.

We’ll have to wait and see what the three new Strand Aspects do, but we are very excited to learn more about The Veil.

