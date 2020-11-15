Black Ops Cold War – How to Get All Dark Ops (Zombies, Multiplayer, and Campaign)

Dark Ops are back in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, providing players with secret challenges across Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies. These challenges reward large amounts of XP and unique calling cards, but you cannot see their descriptions or criteria until you unlock them. Thankfully, we’ve got your back with this handy guide. Here are all the Dark Ops in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies.

All Campaign Dark Ops

There are 6 Dark Ops challenges for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Campaign, and each of them is listed below.

Dark Ops Challenge Challenge Description Retro Gamer Unlock all Arcade Machines. What Do the Numbers Mean? Decrypt the Floppy Disk in Operation Chaos. Defiant Attempt to jump off the bridge to your death in Break on Through. Anti-Hero Wipe out all the marked enemies with takedown attacks in Ashes to Ashes. Cover Your Tracks Stash away 5 bodies as Belikov during Desperate Measures. Awkward Chat Answer both questions correctly in the elevator ride during Desperate Measures.

All Multiplayer Dark Ops

There are 13 Dark Ops challenges for Multiplayer, and each of them is listed below. Two of them still remain unknown, but we’ll update this article once they’re discovered.

Dark Ops Challenge Challenge Description Relentless Killer Earn 10 Relentless medals (20 Kills without dying). Brutal Killer Earn a Brutal Medal (25 Killstreak). Frenzied Killer Earn a Frenzy Kill medal (5 Rapid kills). Chain Killer Get a Kill Chain (Killed more than 7 players rapidly). From the Depths Get 25 Kills against enemies that are on land or a ship’s surface when you are shooting at them from underwater with a primary or secondary weapon. Unknown This challenge has yet to be discovered. Underwater Ops While underwater, plant C4 on an enemy-occupied Gunboat or Wakerunner and detonate to destroy the vehicle and kill the occupants 5 times. Nuked Out Earned a Nuclear medal in Free-For-All without using Scorestreak rewards. Back At You Throw a Frag Grenade back and kill the enemy that threw the grenade at you. Very Nuclear Earn a Nuclear medal with 25 different weapons with all kills coming from that weapon. Nuclear Killer Earn a Nuclear medal. Mega Kill Earn a Mega Kill medal (6 Rapid kills). Unknown This challenge has yet to be discovered.

All Zombies Dark Ops

There are 13 Dark Ops challenges for Zombies, and each of them is listed below.

Dark Ops Challenge Challenge Description Social Distancing Reach Round 20 without being hit. Good Enough Reach Round 20 with only your starting loadout and no upgrades. Harbinger of Doom Kill 50 enemies with a single support. Invincible Reach Round 30 without going down Box Addict Buy every weapon from the Mystery Box in a single game. Armed to the Teeth Have 2 fully Packed Weapons with Ammo Mods equipped and all 6 Perks active. The Anvil Exfil a game with only using melee attacks. Checkmate Play every single trial in Die Maschine in a single game. Evil Unleashed Complete the Main Quest in Die Maschine. Another Round Reach Round 100. Pristine Pelt In Dead Ops Arcade, defeat Mamaback in the final round without ever dying. Reaper of the Undead Kill 1,000,000 enemies. King of Silverbacks In Dead Ops Arcade, earn a cumulative high score of 999,999,999.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on:November 15th, 2020