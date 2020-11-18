The slide cancel strategy exploded in popularity in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and now the movement technique has returned in Black Ops Cold War. It’s not as effective as it used to be, but it’s still an advanced movement technique that can give you an advantage during firefights. Here’s how to slide cancel in Black Ops Cold War.

How to Slide Cancel in Black Ops Cold War

To slide cancel in Black Ops Cold War, slide after sprinting, aim down sights, and then stand up. In terms of button presses, that L3 to sprint, O to slide, L2 to aim, and then X to stand up in that order. This is different than the process in Modern Warfare, so you may have to spend some time relearning if you developed muscle memory from playing Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Slide canceling is not as effective as it used to be, so just sliding or jumping normally might be a better method of taking corners in Black Ops Cold War. In Modern Warfare, you would have a significant advantage if you slide canceled, letting you catch an opponent by surprise and get some easy shots in before they could shoot back. While it was present in the Black Ops Cold War alpha, slide canceling saw significant nerfs in the beta and now the full release.

According to Treyarch, “Sliding is intended as an escape mechanic or quick entrance into crouch or cover. It’s not intended to be over-used during engagements, or to be too advantageous in close quarters.” They have also made the standard sprint to fire speed much faster than the slide to fire speed, so sliding is no longer a guaranteed method of being able to shoot first.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.