Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Nova-6 Poison Cabinet Code

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the latest entry in the high octane Call of Duty series. One of the more covert missions in the game is the Desperate Measures mission, which tasks players in silently assassinating General Charkov by way of poison. However, in order to this, you’ll first have to figure out the poison cabinet code. If you’re unsure of what the code is, fear not, as this guide will help you out.

Nova-6 Poison Cabinet Code

The poison cabinet code is simply 16-75-60. Once you’ve entered this code, you’ll be able to get the Nova-6 poison and use it on General Charkov’s drink. The cabinet is located down the east staircase in the HQ. You’ll have to use your lock pick skill on the locked door to access the office area ahead of you. Be wary of the guard nearby on patrol, then quickly make your way into Kravchenko’s office after lock picking the door. Once you find your way, you’ll see the locker.

Once you’ve acquired the poison from the locker, head back to the main area and ask the guard nearby to speak with Charkov. Doing this will make sure both you and Charkov will be given a drink. However, the general is a clever person, so he’ll drink from your cup instead, so be sure to switch cups when he’s not looking.

If you’ve followed these instructions correctly, you should now have one dead general.