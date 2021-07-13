Update 1.20 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PS5, this update is version 1.020.000. Season 4 Reloaded is finally here, bringing a much-needed mid-season refresh to the game. New weapons, modes, operators, and more are coming to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with the release of update 1.20. The content won’t go live until Season 4 Reloaded officially releases on July 15, but the preloading has already started for some players. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.20.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.20 Patch Notes

This is the Season 4 Reloaded update for Black Ops Cold War. Treyarch hasn’t released an official list of patch notes yet, but we do know most of what to expect in this update.

New Zombies Map: Mauer Der Toten Mule Kick returns New Crafting Item and Wonder Weapon New Zombies Challenges and Intel New Onslaught Content on PlayStation

Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer Content New Map: Rush from Black Ops 2 New Modes: Capture the Flag and Paintball Moshpit New Playlists: Rush 24/7 and Cranked Moshpit Weapon Blueprints in the Prestige Shop

Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Content New Weapon: OTs 9 SMG (Available at Launch) New Weapon: Mace Melee (Available In-Season) New Operator: Weaver (NATO)

Warzone Free Content New Mode: Payload Warzone’s first-ever objective-based game mode New Event Type: Blueprint Blitz (Available In-Season) Red Doors Become More Mysterious New Killstreak: Sentry Gun Battle Pass and Store Bundle Gifting

Additional Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Intel Black Ops Cold War Free Trial Coming Next Week



The update will be roughly 9 GB on all platforms, but the file size will vary slightly based on your preferred platform. Here are the download sizes for each system:

PlayStation 5: 17.9 GB

PlayStation 4: 14.5 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 21.3 GB

Xbox One: 11.4 GB

PC: 13.0 GB (without HD Pack)/ 21.2 GB (with HD Pack)

If you only own Call of Duty: Warzone and not Black Ops Cold War, then the update will be much smaller. Free-to-play Warzone players will only need to download 8.9-10.4 GB depending on their platform. PC players will need a ton of extra space on their hard drives regardless though, as the update needs 63.2-111.5 GB of additional space for the update copying process. This is only temporary space that is reclaimed when the patch is installed, but the space needs to be free either way.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Call of Duty site.

