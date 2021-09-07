Update 1.23 has arrived for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A new patch for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War should now be rolling out to PlayStation owners later today and tomorrow. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update patch should be version 1.23.

The basic gist of the update is to add the new Season Five Reloaded content to the game. This should be more than your usual bug fixes because tons of new content is coming your way.

The new update should be out on September 7 at 9 PM PT, with the new content dropping on Thursday. There is also a new update to Warzone that should be out later this week too.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.23 Patch Notes

While full patch notes for the update have yet to be posted, Treyarch already outlined what the new update will include in a recent blog post. For the Multiplayer portion of the game, you can get a new 6v6 map called the Zoo. A new mode for Multiplayer called ‘Demolition’ is also on its way.

The Multiplayer is not the only thing getting new content as Zombies will be packed too. There’s a new Outbreak region called ‘Armada’ added. A new Outbreak mode called Survival is included as well. A new Operator, a new weapon and tons more are also coming too!

Anyway, we will try and update this post as soon as possible when the full patch notes drop in a few more hours. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.