Black Ops Cold War Zombies Camo Guide – How to Get Dark Aether and More

Camo challenges give hardcore Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players something to work toward, and the Zombies mode has its own set of skins to earn including the rare Dark Aether camo. Much like the Dark Matter camo from Multiplayer, Dark Aether requires you to complete every set of camo challenges for every weapon in Zombies. Unlike Multiplayer, however, every gun has a standardized set of challenges to accomplish except for Launchers and the Knife, which streamlines the process and makes things much easier to keep track of. Here’s how to earn every Zombies camo in Black Ops Cold War.

Mastery Camos

Golden Viper – Unlock all 35 camos for the weapon

Plague Diamond – Unlock Gold camo for all weapons in the weapon class

Dark Aether – Unlock Diamond camo for all weapon classes

Gun Camos

Grunge – 2500 kills

Liquid – 2500 Critical Hit kills

Brushstroke – 2500 Pack-A-Punched kills

Vintage – 15 Elite eliminations

Fauna – Get 10 kills rapidly 10 times

Topography – Get 3 or more Critical Hit kills rapidly 25 times

Infections – Get 20 or more consecutive kills without getting hit 10 times

Launcher Camos

Grunge – 1500 kills

Liquid – Get 2 or more kills rapidly 50 times

Brushstroke – Kill 5 or more enemies with a single shot 750 times

Vintage – 2500 Pack-A-Punched kills

Fauna – 10 Elite eliminations

Topography – Get 10 kills rapidly 10 times

Infection – Get 20 or more consecutive kills without getting hit 10 times

Knife Camos

Grunge – 750 kills

Liquid – Get 50 kills against enemies who are disoriented by a stun grenade, monkey bomb, or decoy

Brushstroke – 750 Pack-A-Punched kills

Vintage – Get 15 kills against enemies who are affected by Frost Blast or Ring of Fire while you have Aether Shroud active

Fauna – 10 Elite eliminations

Topography – Get 10 kills rapidly 10 times

Infection – Get 20 or more consecutive kills without getting hit 10 times

