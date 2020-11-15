Game Guides

Black Ops Cold War Zombies Camo Guide – How to Get Dark Aether and More

Zombies has its own set of camos to unlock.

November 15th, 2020 by Diego Perez

Call-of-Duty-Black-Ops-Cold-War-Dark-Aether-Camo

Camo challenges give hardcore Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players something to work toward, and the Zombies mode has its own set of skins to earn including the rare Dark Aether camo. Much like the Dark Matter camo from Multiplayer, Dark Aether requires you to complete every set of camo challenges for every weapon in Zombies. Unlike Multiplayer, however, every gun has a standardized set of challenges to accomplish except for Launchers and the Knife, which streamlines the process and makes things much easier to keep track of. Here’s how to earn every Zombies camo in Black Ops Cold War.

Mastery Camos

  • Golden Viper – Unlock all 35 camos for the weapon
  • Plague Diamond – Unlock Gold camo for all weapons in the weapon class
  • Dark Aether – Unlock Diamond camo for all weapon classes

Gun Camos

  • Grunge – 2500 kills
  • Liquid – 2500 Critical Hit kills
  • Brushstroke – 2500 Pack-A-Punched kills
  • Vintage – 15 Elite eliminations
  • Fauna – Get 10 kills rapidly 10 times
  • Topography – Get 3 or more Critical Hit kills rapidly 25 times
  • Infections – Get 20 or more consecutive kills without getting hit 10 times

Launcher Camos

  • Grunge 1500 kills
  • Liquid – Get 2 or more kills rapidly 50 times
  • Brushstroke Kill 5 or more enemies with a single shot 750 times
  • Vintage 2500 Pack-A-Punched kills
  • Fauna 10 Elite eliminations
  • Topography Get 10 kills rapidly 10 times
  • Infection Get 20 or more consecutive kills without getting hit 10 times

Knife Camos

  • Grunge – 750 kills
  • Liquid – Get 50 kills against enemies who are disoriented by a stun grenade, monkey bomb, or decoy
  • Brushstroke – 750 Pack-A-Punched kills
  • Vintage – Get 15 kills against enemies who are affected by Frost Blast or Ring of Fire while you have Aether Shroud active
  • Fauna – 10 Elite eliminations
  • Topography – Get 10 kills rapidly 10 times
  • Infection – Get 20 or more consecutive kills without getting hit 10 times

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on:November 15th, 2020

