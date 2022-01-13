Call of Duty Mobile Codes List – How to Redeem Codes in 2022

Here are all the Call of Duty Mobile Codes.

January 13th, 2022 by Shubhendu Vatsa

Call of Duty Mobile Codes is a great way to obtain several in-game goodies. It’s just the many ways the developers appreciate the players and their support for the game. The arrival of the new COD Mobile Season 11 has already enthralled players with its new Battle Pass and numerous nerfs and buffs for many of its different weapons.

These COD Mobile codes usually offer free weapon blueprints, operator skins, or other cool items and the developers come out with new redeem codes every once in a while. In this article, we will list all Call of Duty Mobile Codes and how players can redeem them in 2022.

Call of Duty Mobile Codes List 2022

The developers recently released a bunch of new redeem codes for COD Mobile players. Players can use the code below to obtain new in-game goodies. Active COD Mobile codes 2022:

  • BVRPZITKAZADS9
  • BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP
  • BEI25I3Y2BDI7829
  • BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT
  • EHEUUE73I63UT6
  • RIEJ1572HE51GE
  • BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT
  • NSHIW629RU2N85
  • QVABZA5RI7ZHQ
  • 67VHL8XS2SZ1
  • STPW4PR86ZRF
  • USU261863H287E8
  • BJMMZCZAQS
  • BQIHZBZC4Q
  • SSUXH8S0ELKU
  • BQIBZBZJSU

How to Redeem Codes in COD Mobile

The process to redeem codes in COD Mobile is quite simple and only involves a few steps. Players can follow the below steps to redeem codes in COD Mobile:

  • Boot up the Call of Duty Mobile game and go to the profile section. Copy the UID (user ID, which is beneath the avatar icon)
  • Next up, open a browser and visit the Call of Duty Mobile Redemption Center.
  • Paste the UID, which you had copied earlier in the first box and the redeem code in the second box.
  • Enter the verification code in the third box (a code present on the right).
  • Click the Submit button.

After clicking the submit button, go back to COD Mobile and open the in-game mailbox. The skin or the free reward will be offered to the player via the in-game email. All one needs to do is tap on the freebie and add it to their inventory. COD Mobile Redeem codes get automatically invalid after a few weeks, so you better redeem all the rewards before the code expires or becomes invalid. If you receive an error after rightly entering the code, it might be that the redeem code is not valid anymore. That’s all there is you need to know about COD Mobile redeem codes!

Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play shooter game developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Activision and is available on Android and iOS.

