Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 2022: Release Date, Weapons, Maps, and Leaks

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Mobile will soon be coming to a close, paving the way for a brand new COD Mobile Season 2. The current season brought a ton of new things such as the Kilo 141 Assault Rifle and PPSh-41 SMG and players can expect the same to continue with Season 2. The internet is filled with leaks about the upcoming COD Mobile Season 2, with some leaks even suggesting that new Modern Warfare weapons are inbound. Here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 2022, including the release date, weapons, maps, and more.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 2022: Release Date

​While the developers have not come up with an official release date for COD Mobile Season 2, they did recently tease the arrival of the new season in an official tweet. As per the available information at hand, the ongoing Battle Pass will lapse on Thursday, February 17, meaning that COD Mobile Season 2 might start immediately after. However, without an official word from Activision, there’s no guarantee. Expect Season 2 to go live on February 17 or 18.

COD Mobile Season 2: Weapons, Maps, and other Leaks

The next season of COD Mobile will replenish the draught of new content and the developers are even taking advantage of COD’s rich arsenal of weapons. Season 2 will see the arrival of 2019’s Modern Warfare, with the JAK-12 Shotgun. The developers recently shared an image of an empty weapon crate on Twitter and the community already understands that the weapon crate is meant for the JAK-12.

🤔 Hm… what could have been in this empty weapon crate?

❓ Can you try and figure it out? 🔜 Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/0H4h1Yr2bK — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) February 6, 2022

JAK-12 is a fully automatic Shotgun that was first introduced in Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6 and can shake up the meta of COD Mobile. You can expect more new weapons to arrive in the game via challenges. There will be multiple legendary blueprints coming into Season 2 and as per leaks, these blueprints are already in the game files ready to go live. Leaks suggest Captain Price will be getting a legendary blueprint for Season 2 of 2022 as well as the HBRa3 is expected to get a legendary blueprint. The HBRa3 is a standard assault rifle with medium damage and high vertical recoil.

🌃🏗 Twilight construction to maximize efficiency…

👍 So that this new location will be ready for your arrival! 🔜 Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/O9agYMUggd — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) February 5, 2022

In terms of new maps, Season 2 will be adding the Modern Warfare series’ Hardhat map, which initially appeared in 2011’s Modern Warfare 3 and was later remastered for 2019’s reboot. Activision teased a still of the map, revealing the classic map clouded by rain and darkness. However, it’s not yet confirmed whether we will be getting the classic or updated version of the Hardhat map.

Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play online shooter game developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Activision and is available on Android and iOS.

