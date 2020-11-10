Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update 1.29 has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. This update is currently available for preload on PlayStation 4, while Xbox One and PC players will have to wait until it is officially released before they can start the download. Update 1.29 weighs in at roughly 33 GB, which is unusually large for a mid-season update. Typically, preloads for Modern Warfare updates are reserved for Season launches or other special events, and this patch is no exception because it likely contains crossover content for the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update 1.29 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update 1.29. The patch is available for preload on PS4, but PC and Xbox One players will have to wait until the update goes live on November 9 at 11 PM PT. It’s a whopping 33 GB, so there is sure to be a lot of content added with this update.

This update most likely has something to do with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War later this week. Activision has announced that all Black Ops Cold War Operators will be available for use in Warzone on release day, November 13. The full integration between the two titles will happen a few weeks later on December 10 when Black Ops Cold War Season One releases, but Operators like Woods and Adler will be joining the fight in Verdansk on launch day.

This update also probably contains some enhancements and tweaks for next-generation consoles, which are hitting store shelves this week. The Xbox Series X|S consoles will be available right after this patch releases, and the PlayStation 5 will be released later this week on November 12 followed by a global release on November 19. Modern Warfare and Warzone will likely receive upgrades for next-generation hardware, although details are scarce as to how the games will play on the new systems.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update 1.29 will be released on November 9 at 11 PM PT. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be released later this week on November 13.