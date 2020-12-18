Call of Duty: Warzone is a bit of a unique game, as it launched as a free-to-play game in the battle royale genre of games separate from the yearly Call of Duty releases. There has been some integration with the mode in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, but the move away from Call of Duty Modern Warfare has caused some issues as of late. The biggest of these involved the double XP tokens earned or bought in Modern Warfare that no longer were working, which is a fix in this latest patch.

Call of Duty: Warzone 12/18 Update Patch Notes

The first news of this new patch came courtesy of Raven Software themselves on their Twitter account, which revealed a few different changes coming. Of course the big deal here is the allowing of the tokens from Modern Warfare or in Warzone are usable again, which people noticed would not work in Warzone anymore. There are some other additions here though, which you can see in the patches notes below that they provided. It should be available on all platforms as of today, December 18, so you’ll have to update before you take the game online for your next match.