Call of Duty: Warzone – Best Long Range Kilo Build

In Warzone, there are so many different weapons for players to choose from. Today, we’ll take a look at one of the better weapons available, the Kilo 141. The Kilo is a fully automatic assault rifle and one of the most balanced ones in the game currently. Below, you can find the five attachments that we found best balanced the gun for long-range combat.

Tactical Suppressor

Singuard Arms 19.8″ Prowler

VLK 3.0x Optic

Commando Foregrip

60 Round Mags

The Tactical Suppressor adds sound suppression, which will give you a slight advantage in deterring players from the location you are shooting them from. The Prowler increases Damage Range, Bullet Velocity, and Recoil Control. This is arguably the most important attachment, as adding that damage range to the Kilo is essential for ensuring success. Bullet Velocity will also allow bullets to fly farther, faster, with recoil control making sure accuracy is kept up. The VLK 3.0 Optic is perfect for shooting players relatively far in range, as it does not zoom too far to hurt close combat, but gives players enough range through the sights to find enemies in the distance. Commando Foregrip helps players keep recoil low, as well as improving aiming stability. Being able to keep steady while aiming is increasingly important the farther the player is, as just the slightest bit of movement can cause players to miss their target with the Kilo and draw unwanted attention to themselves in-game. Lastly, the 60 Round Mags ensure that when aiming down the sights at players far away, you will not find yourself constantly reloading. With these attachments, the Kilo becomes a menace for long-range combat and a gun that you would not want to be on the other side of.

Those are our picks for making the best possible long-range Kilo 141! All of our Call of Duty: Warzone guides can be found here, and more will be on the way with all the new weapons introduced in Season 5.