Update 1.35 is going live for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Raven Software went ahead and shared with everyone on Twitter the changes and improvements that are going to be implemented in Call of Duty: Warzone, ahead of its Season 3 release. There is quite a good amount of tweaks being thrown into the game, with fixes to certain weapons like the Akimbo (Sykov) and 80 Round Drums (Sykov) taking the spotlight this time around.

The RC-XD is also going to be removed from Buy Stations and you can now only obtain it via Containment Monitors. Containment Protocol missiles are also getting touched upon, so expect way smoother handling, and overall, the game is set to a good start for the next Season. Read everything about the new update right below.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.35 Patch Notes

GENERAL

The RC-XD has been removed from Buy Stations and is now only available via Containment Monitors.

Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to equip Armor Plates after activating certain Killstreaks or Field Upgrades.

The Containment Protocol missiles will no longer land in the Play Area.

The Containment Protocol missiles have had their sound effects volume reduced.

Fixed a bug causing Loadout Drops to block movement and projectiles after the crate collapses.

King Slayer Trios – The Gas Circle will no longer move completely outside of the Play Area.

BLUEPRINTS

The Swatt Master Blueprint now correctly displays the Electric Dismemberment icon.

ATTACHMENTS

Fixed a bug with the Modern Warfare Sniper Scope and Variable Zoom Scope where they were not displaying glint.

Fixed a bug with Modern Warfare weapon perks where they were not having their intended effects.

Fixed a bug with the Bullseye Reticle where it would sometimes cause frame rate issues or the disappearance of UI elements.

Sorokin 140mm Auto (Sykov) Hip spread increased

Akimbo (Sykov) Movement speed reduced by 5%

80 Round Drums (Sykov) Movement speed reduced by 5% ADS movement speed reduced by 7%

When equipping the Sykov with the Sorokin 140mm Auto and the 80 Round Drums, damage is reduced by 25%.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.