Update 1.52 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This new update does not bring any new content into the game, but it does fix a lot of the in-game bugs that are harming the players’ experience. Call of Duty: Warzone is in a hard spot, to say the least, being a subject of controversy because of the numerous bugs found in every match. This update will help ease some of these issues, so players should have a better experience after this update. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.52.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.52 Patch Notes

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing instability when pressing the Xbox home button twice while in-game.

Fixed an issue causing instability when typing non-ASCII characters (eg: ©, ®, ™, ∅).

Fixed an additional issue causing the menu screen to flicker.

Fixed an issue allowing players to respawn via buy back with part of their original Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing additional placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases.

Fixed an issue causing live matches to crash.

Fixed an issue causing Players to fall into a bottomless pit of despair when attempting to take a dip in the pool.

Fixed an issue causing the second Loadout Public Event to not occur in core Battle Royale modes.

All these fixes should improve Caldera’s experience overall. A lot of console players are having a bad experience after the last major content addition, so every fix is meaningful. The developers have previously stated that fixes for the console version of the battle royale are in the works, so players are going to have to wait a little longer for them.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Call of Duty: Warzone website.