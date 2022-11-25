Can You Breed Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet?

For players hoping to utilize the Masuda Method in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to get an easier chance of Shiny Paradox Pokemon, this is the ultimate burning question. While it may sound like it’s a given, seeing as the majority of other Pokemon can breed in these titles, this is something that may not have the answer players want to hear.

After completing the three main stories that these titles offer, Area Zero is opened and available for gamers to finally explore. Inside, there are plenty of Paradox Pokemon from either the Past or Future, depending on the copy of the game that players are making their way through. Is there a way to make these special monsters breed, or are eggs not in the future for these particular monsters?

Can Players Breed Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately for those hoping to breed an excess of Paradox Pokemon within their game of choice, there is currently no way to properly breed these particular monsters. However, once Area Zero opens up and allows gamers the ability to roam around its massive world, there are plenty of these monsters to be found.

This may not be the best news for those that are hoping to hatch a Shiny Paradox Pokemon, but with the overall reduction in Shiny odds, alongside some great methods to obtain Shiny Pokemon, there is a better chance than ever before for players to get their hands on the Pokemon of their dreams. No matter if they are trying to use the same Pokemon, or even a Ditto, there will be no eggs hiding in their picnic basket.

Players will also be able to trade specific Paradox Pokemon between games, so those gamers that are working on completing a Shiny Pokedex may be able to swap with others that are working on the same goal.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2022