Shiny Hunters, listen up. With the new Cinderace Tera Raid coming soon to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there comes a big question. Can you catch Cinderace as a shiny in the Tera Raids during this limited-time event in the game? We can explain all we know below.

Can You Catch a Shiny Cinderace in Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately, Cinderace cannot appear shiny in Tera Raids during the event. Don’t write that off as being a complete waste of an event just yet. While the original one cannot be shiny, you can breed your newly caught Pokemon to make Scorbunnies. Those can end up being shiny.

However, you should know that the odds of obtaining a shiny are very slim. You should take some things like the Masuda method when farming for them. Luckily, if you are this far into the game where you can take on a 7-star, level 100 Cinderace with perfect IVs, you can get your hands on a foreign Ditto to increase your chances of breeding for a shiny Scorbunny.

You can increase your chances even further if you have seen and caught all 400 Pokemon in the Paldean Pokedex. Doing so will net you the Shiny Charm, an item coveted for shiny farming. Using anything you can to increase the odds of a shiny coming up will decrease your likelihood of burning out!

Lastly, it should be noted that while farming for a shiny Scorbunny, you won’t have the Mightiest Mark on it. It’s also likely that it cannot be traded yet either. Since the Pokemon isn’t actually available in the Pokedex yet and with Pokemon Home not being supported for Scarlet and Violet yet, only you can hold onto the Pokemon in the meantime.

This Tera Raid event will happen between December 31, 2022 to January 1, 2023. The second chance to do so will be between January 13 to January 15, 2023.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022