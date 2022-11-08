Can You Create a Character in Lost Ark?

With an MMO like Lost Ark, you need to stand apart from the crowd, and one of the best ways to do that is by creating a unique character you can spot from a mile away. Luckily, Lost Ark has an incredibly extensive character creation process that players are encouraged to explore from the moment they step foot into the game, and there is a lot to consider. So read on to discover everything about character creation.

Lost Ark’s Character Creation, Explained

Character Customization in Lost Ark is far from limited, but because of this, there is a lot to consider outside of your appearance. Each decision you make toward your character will impact their role, so it’s a much more careful process than hair color and eye shape. Of course, there’s still space to make your character as lifelike as possible, but you need to think twice before making any game-changing decisions. The first element of character personalization you will face in Lost Ark is deciding on their Class, and the options are as follows.

Warrior

Mage

Martial Artist

Gunner

Assassin

However, like the rest of the character customization, these classes come with their strings attached. The type you pick will depend on your gender, so, for example, classes like Warrior are locked to Males, and Mages and Assassins are locked to female characters. Furthermore, classes like Gunner’s and Martial Artists are semi-split by gender, as when you progress through the position, the advanced classes are gender-specific, which is something to consider.

Once you have selected your Class, you can move into the fun part of creating your character and changing the entire appearance besides clothes, as the armor you receive at the start of the game will reflect your chosen Class. From the character customization screen, you can alter everything from your hair to your emote actions and animations to use during your time with the game. Of course, you’re free to customize your character however you wish.

For an undecided player, there are several preset options you can decide on too. While they may not have the same personal feel as a character you have completed created, they are an excellent alternative for those who don’t particularly care for crafting their character to perfection and are just desperate to jump into the game.

Lost Ark is available on PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022