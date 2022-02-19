Lost Ark: How to Get Frustrated Emote

In Lost Ark, players can get a hold of a wide number of different emotes, many of which are needed to complete some of the game’s main quests, don’t ask us why. With that said, we will now tell you how to get the Frustrated emote in Smilegate RPG’s record-breaking action MMO RPG, Lost Ark.

How to Get the Frustrated Emote in Lost Ark

You can learn the Frustrated emote in Lost Ark by completing the Roster Quest, The Totoikis’ Dream: Creation, available in Toto Silver Island, an area located directly below Pleccia island. Once on the island, you will be able to trigger the quest by talking to the Toto Elder. After talking to the NPC, you just need to follow the prompts to complete the quest. After completing the quest, you will be able to learn the emote by opening your inventory and reading its specific book. To recap, here’s how to get the Frustrated Emote in Lost Ark.

Go to Toto Silver Island. Located directly below the island of Pleccia.

Talk to the Toto Elder and trigger the quest ”The Totoikis’ Dream: Creation”.

Complete the quest chain and get the Emote: Frustrated book.

Open your inventory and interact with the book to learn the gesture.

