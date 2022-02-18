Lost Ark Wili-Wili Location: Where to Find Wili-Wili Boss

Lost Ark has a host of bosses on offer for players and many of you will be wanting to dive into the action and get to ripping flesh off of the various creatures you will encounter on your journey through the world. Prepare your class, unsheathe your weapons, and get ready to begin the hunt for new loot. Lost Ark has now been released and players are wanting to start venturing through the lands. This guide article will take you through the process of where to find a world boss named ‘Wili-Wili’ in the experience, this guide article will take you through the process of where to find them.

Where to Find Wili-Wili in Lost Ark

Wili-Wili can be found within the ‘Sunbright Hill’ at the summit of the mountain within East Luterra. Players will be happy to know that this specific world boss is level 29 compared to some of the higher-level world bosses scattered through the world. This will allow you to obtain great loot around mid-way through one of your playthroughs of Lost Ark.

Of course, if you want to be battling Wili-Wili within the experience with a boost. Leveling up fast with a powerpass will certainly give you an advantage early within your playthrough against the boss.

Lost Ark Wili-Wili Respawn time

Wili-Wili is a world boss and there is of course a respawn time linked with the boss. After Wili-Wili has been eliminated, players will have to wait another 30 minutes until battling Wili-Wili again once they spawn. In turn, it is great to prepare for the battle by getting to the location early in order to ensure battling Wili-Wili the moment they spawn if you know a lot of players will be surrounding the area.

Wili-Wili is certainly an excellent boss to battle and you will be gaining all of the precious loot and experience points from the battle after defeating the world boss.

Lost Ark is available now on PC.