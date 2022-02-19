Lost Ark Casrick Boss Location: Where to Find Casrick Boss

Lost Ark is full of hidden bosses and one of those is Casrick. In order to find him (and inevitably kill him), you’ll need to take a hike. The road is long but for those who are ready for the challenge here is where to find the boss Casrick in Lost Ark.

Where to Find Casrick Boss in Lost Ark

For started, Casrick is located on the continent Vern North. Once you are there, there are still so many places he could be hiding. There is one place in particular you will need to get to in order to find Casrick.

The Casrick boss is found in the Balankar Mountains. Either by coming through the east side from Rania Village or traveling through the mountains starting on the northwest side from the Elveria Ruins, all you need to do to find Casrick is find the room he is hiding in. The red circle with the skull and crossbones in the image above is where you will find Casrick.

How to Defeat Casrick in Lost Ark

Finding Casrick, while challenging, is relatively easy. Defeating Casrick on the other hand is a whole different beast. Unlike a boss like Wili-Wili, Casrick has over 10 million health and is level 50. Needless to say, don’t try to defeat Casrick by yourself. Make sure that you have carefully selected your party before trying to take Casrick on.

If Casrick isn’t waiting in the room for you when you get there, wait thirty minutes. Every boss in Lost Ark has a respawn time of thirty minutes, so make sure that everything is ready if you have extra time. If you want to make sure you can take Casrick on, you may need the powerpass.

Once you have taken Casrick down, you will be rewarded with some sweet loot. Like every great RPG, bosses give the best loot. The bosses in Lost Ark know this rule well. Upon defeating him for the first time, Casrick will reward you with 3 pieces of Epic Gear, 1 Epic Accessory, 2 Uncommon Combat Engraving Recipe Selection Pouches, Stone of Endurance, Secret Map, and Eternity Essence. And, of course, you’ll earn a hefty amount of XP for your troubles.

And that is everything you need to know when it comes to finding Casrick in Lost Ark and defeating him. For more guides like what the Key Swallowed by Mimic does and more, check out our Lost Ark guides.

Lost Ark is available now on PC.