Lost Ark: How to Use Key Swallowed by Mimic

Lost Ark is finally released in the US and there is a lot to cover. It was a long time coming, but starting today, Lost Ark has received its Western release. Whether it is classes, bosses, or random keys you get from killing Mimics, there is a lot to discover in this game. One of the main things, like all good action-RPG games go, is that there are a lot of bad guys to kill. One of those bad guys is called Mimics. And as you may know, after killing one, you may get a Key Swallowed by Mimic. Here is exactly what that is and what you can do with it.

Lost Ark Key Swallowed By Mimic

Sadly, the Key Swallowed by Mimic has no special purpose. The item isn’t for some special quest, can’t be used on a specific, mysterious chest, and can’t be dismantled for parts. It truly is a useless piece of junk. But, what makes Lost Ark so interesting is its detailed level of role-playing, as seen through the decision to save Gerka at the beginning or not. And this key is another layer of that.

If you haven’t encountered them already, Mimics can be found in the Navatia Ruinsin Ozhorn Hill. What makes the Key Swallowed by Mimic such an amusing item is that Mimics are bouncing chests with razor-sharp teeth and a wicked tongue. So, naturally, the item that this chest monster will drop is its own key: the Key Swallowed by Mimic.

The Key Swallowed by Mimic in Lost Ark is good for one thing: they can be sold for a small amount of silver. So while, yes, they are good for nothing more than a little chuckle at the Mimic swallowing its own key, they will reward you with something after all.

Lost Ark is one of the most ambitious and successful RPG titles in a while. Of course, with that comes a lot of learning. With dungeons and raids, islands and seas, Stronghold quests, scheduled activities, and so so much more, you’ll likely need a little guidance. You’ll need to know what classes are gender locked and what the best class is to pick in the first place. For all of this and more, be sure to check out our Lost Ark guides.

Lost Ark is available now on PC. For more news and guides, check out Attack of the Fanboy.