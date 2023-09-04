Can You Do Both Delivering Devils and Deep Cover in Starfield?

Image: Bethesda Softworks

Starfield is packed with faction quests and some like Delivering Devils and Deep Cover can cause some players to wonder if they can actually complete both. I know this isn’t of any surprise thanks to the fact that many Elder Scrolls and Fallout series enjoyers will know that sometimes a choice of a faction quest can lock you off from others. This article will take you through everything you need to know about both of these quests in Starfield.

Starfield Delivering Devils or Deep Cover

You are able to do both Delivering Devils and Deep Cover regardless of which you choose first so I recommend completing each quest. There is a nice bundle of simple rewards to acquire and plus you get to progress two factions a little further. Delivering Devils is linked to the “United Colonies” (UC Vanguard) faction whereas Deep Cover is linked to the “Crimson Fleet” instead.

There are a number of personal choices to make in both quests and Delivering Devils in particular has had a lot of attention from the community for what the best choices are to make. I recommend playing through the quest(s) regularly without the use of any guide until you reach potential choice sections. At that point, you can look things up if you want to get a more well-rounded informed approach.

Delivering Devils and Deep Cover Quest Rewards

Both quests don’t have any grand rewards for completion but you will get some credits and experience points for completing them. Delivering Devils does have a pathway (relating to a Space Leader, hint hint) from which you will ultimately gain a lot more credits. The real reward in my eyes for these quests is the further work done for a faction of your liking.

Now that you know you can do both of these faction quests, you can get a taste of what’s on offer for each. Deep Cover is the very first Crimson Fleet quest so that makes it even more worthwhile to complete and learn more about them especially as you aren’t tied into anything.

